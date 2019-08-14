On June 17, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag were to receive observation status with reference to a public offer from Adma Förvaltnings AB. Today, on August 14, 2019, Adma Förvaltnings AB published a press release with information that it closes the offer. With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in Doxa Aktiebolag (DOXA, ISIN code SE0005624756, order book ID 100241), shall be removed with effect as of today, August 14, 2019. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at 08-405 7050. Nasdaq Stockholm AB