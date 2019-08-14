Dollar and stablecoin borrowers can now request a loan through Celsius for as little as $1,500

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announces updated terms for borrowers aiming to provide millions of users with increased accessibility to low-interest crypto-backed loans. In addition, Celsius has reduced its minimum requirement for loan requests to $1,500. Recently Celsius announced it will expand its lending operations throughout Europe.

The latest updates to Celsius Networks lending service include:

Lowered minimum requirement for loan requests from $3,000 to $1,500

Up to 30% discount for CEL token holders paying loan interest in CEL with yearly rates as low as 3.47%

Borrowers can request a loan in USD or supported stablecoins

Loans are issued the same day

Members can apply through the Celsius mobile app or on the Celsius Network website

Celsius began lending operations in August 2018 with a minimum loan request amount of $10,000. Driven by its mission to provide fair and transparent financial services to crypto holders, Celsius has continued to reduce the minimum amount required to request a crypto-backed loan through its platform throughout its first year in operation. The latest reduction from $3,000 to $1,500 makes Celsius Network one of the most accessible crypto-lenders in the space.

The company has also recently expanded its crypto-lending operations throughout Europe and most notably to crypto holders in Spain. "Since we opened up our lending business, our goal has been to provide loans that are in the best interest of the borrowers with low-interest rates, flexible terms, no fees, and transparent access to a user-friendly platform. Through the Celsius Network app, borrowers around the world are now able to apply for a crypto-backed loan for as little $1,500 with rates as low as 3.47%," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network.

About Celsius Network

Celsius Network addresses the financial needs of today's consumers worldwide through a high interest income and low cost dollar borrow accessible via a mobile app. Built on the belief that financial services should only do what is in the best interests of the depositor community, Celsius is a modern platform where membership provides access to curated financial services that are not available through traditional financial institutions. Crypto holders can earn interest by transferring their coins to their Celsius Wallet and borrow USD against their crypto collateral at interest rates as low as 4.95% APR or earn up to 10% on stable coins and other crypto coins.

For additional information please visit www.celsius.network.

