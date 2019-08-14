Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor to Launch VivaCoin, a Gold-backed Cryptocurrency Token

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources, announces it will be launching a gold-backed cryptocurrency token later this year.

VivaCoins are blockchain tokens representing physical gold held in an insured storage account with the Delaware Depository Services Company, DDSC. The stored gold will be denominated in one-half Troy ounce investment grade coins minted exclusively for Vivakor, Inc. Each VivaCoin digital token will be backed by one VivaCoin physical gold coin. All digital value will be backed 1:1 with vaulted gold coins. Customers can use the Delaware facilities to store their metals within a Precious Metals IRA. All metals held in trust are professionally audited and insured.

"In anticipation of market volatility and future global revenues, Vivakor will be issuing blockchain cryptocurrency tokens for use with customer transactions and royalty payments. In response to unsolicited requests from international investors to participate in Vivakor RPC Technology programs, have led us to develop a blockchain token with beneficial features for Vivakor's global client base. Secure immutable blockchain transactions afford seamless customer transactions and instant distribution of investor payments. VivaCoins will be launched in the third quarter and distribution will begin by the end of 2019," stated Vivakor Chief Executive Officer Matt Nicosia.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

