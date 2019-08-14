Green Light for Twisp Acquisition to Further Drive BAT's Strategic New Category Growth

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- British American Tobacco is pleased to announce it has received approval from the South African Competition Commission for the acquisition of Twisp, a leading South African vaping products company. The transaction is expected to complete in early Q4 2019.

Twisp is the largest, multi-channel distributor of vaping products and flavours in South Africa. It has close to 70 dedicated outlets nationally in prime locations, nationwide retailer distribution and a modern e-commerce platform, and has become the number one destination for adult consumers looking for potentially reduced-risk products in South Africa.

BAT leads the vaping category in Europe and has a strong presence in the US. This acquisition allows BAT to expand its geographical presence in a key market with Twisp's portfolio of innovative potentially reduced-risk products. It also expands BAT's existing consumer engagement strategy through ownership of an increasing retail footprint. Twisp's retail outlets will increase BAT's existing retail footprint of 110 outlets in the UK, around 100 outlets in Germany, and 636 outlets in Poland.

Kingsley Wheaton, Chief Marketing Officer, British American Tobacco, said: "Twisp in South Africa brilliantly complements our well-developed existing New Category retail footprint in Poland, the UK and Germany. This footprint is of strategic importance to our future; allowing us to develop direct-to-consumer relationships, gain substantial consumer insight and the ability to fast pilot and test new product lines from our New Category brands.

"Consistency in this retail footprint will be critical for consumer navigation, and the roll out of an homogeneous retail branded proposition has already commenced in Europe."

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods companies, providing tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and a growing range of potentially reduced-risk products. These include vapour, tobacco heating products, modern oral products including tobacco-free nicotine pouches, as well as traditional oral products such as snus and moist snuff. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of £24.5 billion and profit from operations of £9.3 billion.

