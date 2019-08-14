Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective A/S' shares

Regulatory release 22





Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Better Collective A/S, CVR no. 27652913, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Better Collective and persons closely associated with them in Better Collective's shares.

Better Collective A/S (the "Company") has today been informed that Better Partners ApS, a major shareholder of the Company, has been dissolved through a demerger. As a consequence, the shares in the Company held by Better Partners ApS will be transferred to the shareholders in Better Partners ApS. Accordingly, 4,528,786 shares in the Company will be transferred to Bumble Ventures A/S, a company owned indirectly by Christian Kirk Rasmussen and Jesper Søgaard, COO and CEO, respectively, in the Company. In connection hereto, the Company has received the below announcements from Better Partners ApS and Bumble Ventures A/S, respectively.

The transaction does not involve any changes to Christian Kirk Rasmussen's and Jesper Søgaard's individual, direct and indirect ownership of shares in the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) NameBetter Partners ApS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard and Christian Rasmussen, executive managers of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Better Collective A/S

b) LEI 2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares due to demerger of Better Partners ApS

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 439,858,356 5,236,409

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction 2019-08-14

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) NameBumble Ventures A/S

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/Status Closely associated to Jesper Søgaard and Christian Rasmussen, executive managers of Better Collective A/S

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) NameBetter Collective A/S

b) LEI 2549001EPXH6NK7I2R78

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Shares

ISIN DK0060952240

b) Nature of the transaction Receipt of shares due to demerger of Better Partners ApS

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) SEK 380,418,024 4,528,786

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e) Date of transaction 2019-08-14

f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Stockholm, NAPA



Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:45 p.m. CET on August 14, 2019.

