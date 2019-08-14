Tube Tech International Ltd.: Tube Tech International Launches Next Generation Cleaning Robot

RAYLEIGH, ESSEX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Tube Tech International Ltd. (TTIL), the leader in premium cleaning and inspection solutions within the oil and gas industry, has launched its next generation cleaning robot capable of eradicating more than 90% of heat exchanger fouling.

The new robotic technology, developed as a result of an extensive research and development programme, is the first of its kind in the industry. A defining feature is the system's ability to record videos and images of blockages, concerns and the cleaning taking place whilst automatically adjusting to warped tubes.

The robot can be programmed with information supplied by the customer, creating a visual representation of the bundle for TTIL technicians to utilise before gaining access to the site. This information is used to select the best cleaning process, which can be pre-programmed into the robot, saving valuable time on-site.

"We are very excited to be introducing this new technology to the market," Jon Camp, Managing Director of TTIL explained. "Our highly skilled engineers have been working hard to perfect the system, and we can't wait to show the industry what it can do."

The robot is able to bring assets back to original design thermal efficiency regardless of the level of fouling, dramatically reducing CO2 emissions.

"We introduced the technology at Syngas 2019 in Houston in March," Jon continued. "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. The robot is packed full of exciting features including an adjustable lance and track system and a smart digital sensor with distance control, ensuring that cleaning is precise and thorough whilst protecting the materials within the heat exchanger. The system is used remotely, which also ensures operator safety."

"This technology has been developed due to the ineffectiveness of current cleaning methods. Traditional water jetting can damage costly assets, it uses 25% more water than necessary and only cleans between 30-50% of fouling. Our next generation robot protects assets, drastically reduces water consumption and eradicates more than 90% of fouling."

Founded in the U.K. in 1988, Tube Tech International Ltd. is the global leader in research-led, high-tech fouling removal and inspection services. With bases in Essex in the U.K. and Houston, Texas in the U.S.A, the company celebrated its 30-year anniversary in 2018.

