ISGN Corporation: ISGN(R) Now an Authorized Technology Vendor by Fannie Mae(R)

MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / ISGN was recently approved as an authorized technology vendor with Fannie Mae's Servicing Management Default Underwriter (SMDU).

SMDU is one in a "suite of free tools" provided through Fannie Mae. More specifically, Fannie Mae describes SMDU as a workout decisioning and case reporting tool for servicers that dramatically reduces cycle times, costs, and uncertainty in loss mitigation. SDMU simplifies the eligibility determination for all Fannie Mae loss mitigation programs so servicers can make real-time workout decisions with confidence, offering the best available solutions to homeowners with unrivaled efficiency.

TEMPO is ISGN's Default Management Platform, providing servicers with seamless integrations to their existing systems, real-time data for accurate account views, and vendor management. Servicers benefit from TEMPO's workflows which streamline processes with automation, creating efficiencies and cost savings. TEMPO's vast platform promotes organization for servicers working with delinquent and defaulted loans, which helps provide stability in the early intervention to loss mitigation processes. As a part of the product vision, our constant endeavor is to integrate our products with third parties, other technology platforms, and investors to make workflows more efficient and help our clients realize more value from technology.

"We're thrilled to have made the Fannie Mae SMDU list, proud of the team's efforts to get us there, and excited about what the future holds. The flexibility of our PowerHub ESB helped make this initiative successful in a record launch time, along with our world-class Tempo product. Our PowerHub permits flexible integration into Tempo, LoanDynamix, and other ISGN products without going through an entire development and release cycle: it simplifies the bi-directional data exchange and transformations between ISGN and any vendor allowing rapid high-quality launches," Don Gaspar, Chief Technology Officer.

About ISGN Corporation

Based in Melbourne, Florida, ISGN Corporation (ISGN) delivers smart and innovative SaaS technology solutions to the U.S. residential mortgage industry. With powerful and feature-rich products for core and default servicing as well as construction lending, some of the largest servicers in the industry use ISGN's technology to power their businesses.

ISGN's transformational product suite helps maximize operational efficiency, reduce cost, manage regulatory and compliance demands and, most importantly, help servicers deliver a superior borrower experience. For more information, please visit www.isgn.com.

CONTACT:

Jessica Jones

Marketing@isgn.com

860.656.7550

SOURCE: ISGN Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556004/ISGNR-Now-an-Authorized-Technology-Vendor-by-Fannie-MaeR