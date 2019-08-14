Caliber Corporate Advisers Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

Marketing communications firm continues momentum following strategic partnership and team growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Caliber Corporate Advisers, a strategic marketing communications firm, announced today that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Caliber's inclusion as number 1,893 on this list follows a series of strategic initiatives amid consistent and deliberate growth.

Caliber specializes in delivering targeted public relations, content marketing, social media and digital marketing services exclusively to clients within the financial services, technology and professional services industries. Caliber's ranking on the Inc. 5000 list demonstrates the firm's notable growth, as the 2019 list honors companies that experienced a significant increase in revenue growth between 2015 and 2018.

"What started as a vision to fill communication gaps for companies in financial services nine years ago has evolved into a robust marketing communications firm that goes above and beyond to deliver strategic guidance to our clients day in and day out," Founder and CEO, Harvey Hudes said. "Since our inception, we've remained focused on serving clients within niche markets which has been central to our growth. From forming valuable partnerships to expanding our team, our clients' best interests are at the heart of everything we do."

This news follows Caliber's recently announced investment from new partner, Vested. This investment and partnership allows both agencies to continue scaling and providing the best value for clients through PR, content, marketing, digital and creative services.

In 2018, Caliber doubled the size of its team, including a number of senior appointments, further strengthening its bench of marketing and communications professionals, resulting in its inclusion in O'Dwyer's 2019 top 20 PR firms list. Additionally, Caliber recently appointed Grace Keith Rodriguez, who was named Best Public Relations Professional by the Ragan and PR Daily Ace Awards, as the firm's first president. Contributing to its strategic growth as a firm in recent years, Caliber acquired Austin-based fintech PR agency, Leverage PR in 2017, expanding its presence beyond its New York City headquarters.

"Being ranked on the Inc. 5000 list among so many other prestigious companies is truly an honor," Rodriguez said. "This achievement is a testament to our dedicated team, which has allowed us to grow and evolve into the company we are today. I'm proud of the work we've done thus far and look forward to building upon our successes in new and creative ways."

