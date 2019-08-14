The "Top UK retailers: delivery services and carriers used 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report identifies the delivery services, and the carriers, which are used by the top 500 retailers in the UK.

The summary report analyses overall usage patterns.

The accompanying database sets out which service providers are used for each service by each retailer.

For each of the top UK retailers it answers:

Which delivery services does the retailer offer?

Which provider/s does it use to carry them out?

It also answers questions on overall service and carrier usage patterns such as:

How widely used are the leading carriers for express services and for economy services?

What proportion of the top retailers offer same day delivery?

What proportion offer click and collect via their own stores, via third party parcel shop and locker networks or via both?

Who are the main providers used for international delivery and two-man delivery?

The services covered are:

Standard/economy delivery

Express/next day delivery

Click and collect services

Same day delivery

Two man delivery

International delivery

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Service and carrier usage patterns

Research sample

Overview of usage of delivery services

Domestic B2C parcel delivery services

Economy/standard delivery

Next-day/express delivery

Same day delivery

Click and collect: own stores vs networks

Parcel shop and locker networks

Two-man delivery

International delivery

Retailer service and carrier usage database

Appendix

List of figures

