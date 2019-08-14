Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 14-Aug-2019 / 17:33 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 14 August 2019 Genel Energy plc (the 'Company') Transaction in Own Shares Genel Energy plc announces that on 14 August 2019 it has purchased a total of 36,435 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme announced on 25 June 2019. Volume weighted average price per share 179.7608 pence Highest price Per Share 180.0000 pence Lowest price Per Share 179.2000 pence The Company currently intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares. Following this purchase, Genel Energy plc holds 1,967,379 ordinary shares in treasury, and has 278,280,819 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). Aggregated Information Exchange venue Volume weighted average price Aggregated volume XLON 179.7568 29611 TRQX 179.8474 4915 AQXE 179.6000 1275 CHIX 179.6000 634 Transaction Details In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a schedule of individual trades executed on behalf of the Company by Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited is set out below: Price Date Time Quantity Exchange Trade ID (pence) Venue 180 14/08/2019 08:23:26 219 XLON 00051387404TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 08:23:26 648 XLON 00051387403TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 08:23:26 1075 XLON 00051387405TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 09:27:24 515 TRQX 00051389118TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 09:27:24 560 TRQX 00051389119TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 09:27:24 800 TRQX 00051389117TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 09:27:32 3040 TRQX 00051389124TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 09:45:04 582 XLON 00051389626TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 09:45:04 3227 XLON 00051389627TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 09:55:05 6 XLON 00051390028TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 10:07:15 1980 XLON 00051390277TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 10:22:45 2096 XLON 00051390691TRLO0 179.8 14/08/2019 10:23:16 1978 XLON 00051390715TRLO0 179.2 14/08/2019 10:48:50 1978 XLON 00051391370TRLO0 179.2 14/08/2019 10:48:50 2221 XLON 00051391369TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 10:51:55 1275 AQXE 00051391459TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 10:51:55 1500 XLON 00051391458TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 10:52:16 634 CHIX 00051391475TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 10:52:16 732 XLON 00051391474TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 11:04:20 1972 XLON 00051391834TRLO0 179.8 14/08/2019 11:04:20 3562 XLON 00051391835TRLO0 179.6 14/08/2019 11:09:03 2511 XLON 00051392015TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 11:09:18 290 XLON 00051392029TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 11:09:18 610 XLON 00051392027TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 11:09:18 947 XLON 00051392026TRLO0 180 14/08/2019 11:09:18 1477 XLON 00051392028TRLO0 -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications Vigo Communications +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona Notes to editors: Genel Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company, with headquarters in London and offices in Ankara and Erbil, is one of the largest London-listed independent oil producers, and is the largest holder of reserves and resources in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel has highly cash-generative oil production from the Taq Taq and Tawke licences, with material growth potential from other assets in the portfolio. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com [1]. ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 Category Code: POS TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 Sequence No.: 16837 EQS News ID: 857909 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3ec46b352f38452116096dbbab51b09e&application_id=857909&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

August 14, 2019 12:33 ET (16:33 GMT)