OL GROUPE: PAID LOAN OF PAPE CHEIKH DIOP

Lyon, 14 August 2019

Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Pape Cheikh Diop to Celta Vigo, for a maximum of €0.5 million with a €9 million purchase option. Incentives of €1 million and a 10% earn-out on any future transactions made by Celta Vigo on the player are also part of the deal.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Cheikh for his dedication, positive attitude and commitment to the club, and wishes him every success with Celta Vigo.



