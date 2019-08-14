Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
14.08.19
08:12 Uhr
3,190 Euro
-0,010
-0,31 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
14.08.2019 | 20:12
OL GROUPE: PAID LOAN OF PAPE CHEIKH DIOP

Lyon, 14 August 2019

Olympique Lyonnais announces the paid loan of Pape Cheikh Diop to Celta Vigo, for a maximum of €0.5 million with a €9 million purchase option. Incentives of €1 million and a 10% earn-out on any future transactions made by Celta Vigo on the player are also part of the deal.

Olympique Lyonnais thanks Cheikh for his dedication, positive attitude and commitment to the club, and wishes him every success with Celta Vigo.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG. PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
