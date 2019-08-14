Guaranteed Removals Announces Back-to-School Fundraiser

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Guaranteed Removals has announced the beginning of their back-to-school backpack drive. Partnering with the Compassion Society of Burlington, the company strives to fill backpacks full of various school supplies that less fortunate children need to be able to succeed in school. The backpacks include pencils, crayons, pencil crayons, pens, highlighters, erasers, paper, and more.

"The fundraiser presents an opportunity for us to give back to the community of Burlington and to help those less fortunate to have an equal opportunity to learn," says Chris Nicholl, CEO of Guaranteed Removals. "Each of our departments is tasked with trying to provide enough supplies for 26 backpacks to be filled, which has led to some friendly competition between departments."

The fundraiser runs for the week of August 12, providing enough time for the Compassion Society of Burlington to distribute the backpacks across the city. The back-to-school fundraiser is just one part of Guaranteed Removals' charity initiatives for the year as the company works to help those in the community that need it the most. In April, the company raised over 1200lbs of food for the Burlington Food Bank.

For more information about Guaranteed Removals, visit: https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is North America's largest and most successful online content removal and image management company, helping more than 10000 people around the world protect and defend their online image. Operating out of their offices in Burlington, Ontario, Guaranteed Removals assists businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation.

