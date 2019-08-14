The DDance Group, Inc.: Dr. Dallas Dance's Book on Deliberate Excellence Aims to Drive Student Success

The recipient of multiple national awards and board appointments, Dr. S. Dallas Dance has been recognized by the White House, Microsoft and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) for his impact on organizational culture and community engagement and is sharing his wisdom in his book

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Dr. Dallas Dance's 2018 book Deliberate Excellence: Three Fundamental Strategies That Drive Educational Leadership has been developed to inspire leaders in the educational sector to enhance student improvement through leading for equity, change, and communication.

Dallas' book has been heralded by leaders who seek to avoid common pitfalls that are known to de-rail student success. Based on the story of Dallas Dance's successful rise to leadership, this book offers invaluable tips for leading and implementing necessary change. Dr. Dance's book inspires readers to establish equity over equality by targeting what each individual truly needs to be successful, and by understanding that leaders need to know someone well to inspire and accomplish necessary organizational change.

"This book is a compilation of all of the advice I have both given and received over the years on how to become a better leader in all facets of my life," says Dr. Dallas Dance. "It is my hope that leaders will be able to learn and apply some of this advice in their own lives to operationalize that passion within to achieve the outcomes we know we can achieve."

Dr. Dallas Dance's book has been enormously successful among school-based leaders such as principals and superintendents, who have commended it as being a unique, enjoyable and relatable account of Dr. Dallas Dance's experience and his sincere dedication to the promotion of equity within schools.

Deliberate Excellence: Three Fundamental Strategies That Drive Educational Leadership is based on Dr. Dallas Dance's own experience transforming Baltimore County Public Schools in Towson, Maryland, during his five years as Superintendent, improving graduate rates to nearly 90%, narrowing graduation gaps, and exceeding national norms for elementary grades in reading. The book has been successfully reviewed by multiple leading school professionals and has inspired many more. Dr. Dallas Dance has consistently been recognized for his colloquial, down-to-earth voice, combined with many years of wisdom and experience in the education industry.

The book is available for purchase at price of $22.95 USD. It can be purchased online via Dallas Dance's website, https://www.drdallasdance.com/.

Dallas Dance has nearly 20 years of experience in Leadership, Talent and Leadership Development, Organizational Improvement, and Strategic Planning & Advising. As a speaker and author, his focus is to train emerging and seasoned leaders to align strategy with equity, change, and communication.

