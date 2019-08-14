Anzeige
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019

WKN: A2DKCH ISIN: NL0012169213 Ticker-Symbol: QIA 
Xetra
14.08.19
17:35 Uhr
31,410 Euro
-0,660
-2,06 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
QIAGEN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QIAGEN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,130
31,300
22:42
30,900
31,040
22:00
