iNewswire: Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk Promotes Stephen M. Brackett to President and Co-Head of Alternative Investments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / AUGUST 14, 2019 / Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC ("SKK"), a leading, independently owned, SEC-registered Investment Advisory firm, announced today that Stephen M. Brackett has been promoted to President and Co-Head of Alternative Investments. In addition to his new role, Steve will become a full voting member of the firm's Management and Investment Committees.

"Steve has made significant contributions to our success since joining our firm," said Dave Shepherd, Co-Founder and Managing Member of SKK. "Steve has built and operated several successful and innovative private equity and venture capital businesses, and he also possesses seasoned investment banking and structured finance experience. He brings a deep knowledge of the alternative investment space to SKK." Tim Krochuk, Co-Founder and Managing Member added, "In addition to Steve's experience building fund platforms and working with businesses in the healthcare, technology and real estate markets, he is connected to a broad network of industry specialists, entrepreneurs and centers of influence in our targeted industry segments. This network will enhance SKK's ability to provide investors with differentiated opportunities that can be difficult to source. Steve's strong reputation and thought leadership within the investment community is a terrific complement to our existing business."

"When I joined SKK a little over a year ago," said Steve, "I was impressed with the team's creativity and ability to find and develop compelling investment opportunities. The team's unique capability to structure deals and products aimed at enhancing investor value is a cornerstone of the SKK platform. I am excited to accept this leadership position and to expand my role within our dynamic firm, and I look forward to adding to the firm's investment and operational capabilities."

About Stephen M. Brackett:

Steve has 33 years of experience in the financial services and investment industries primarily focused on private equity and venture capital investing, fund development, operational management, investment banking and structured finance. Steve has extensive governance experience and has served on over a dozen corporate boards, as well as numerous non-profit boards. Steve graduated from Bates College with a degree in Political Science. He serves on the college's Alumni Council and received the school's Distinguished Young Alumni award in 1992. Steve is also a recipient of the Boston Business Journal's 40 under 40 award in and the TOYL (Ten Outstanding Young Leaders) award given by the Boston Chamber of Commerce, which he received in 2002 and 2001 respectively.

About Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC:

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk is a leading, independently owned, SEC-registered Investment Advisory firm. With more than 20 years of experience delivering fiduciary management and investing services and over $6 billion of assets under management, SKK combines a deep bench of talented professionals with a cutting-edge, proprietary technology platform to meet the unique needs of our private clients. We take pride in our ability to provide institutional capabilities with boutique quality client service. SKK provides a wide variety of services and capabilities within two divisions; Wealth Management and Asset Management.

