Nuzuna Zone Fitness: City of Claremont Recreation Offering Nuzuna EMS Classes

Nuzuna Zone Fitness announces that the recreation department of the City of Claremont, California has added five Nuzuna classes in its Fall catalog. The feature yoga, strength training, cardio and rhythmic flow. The classes will be held at the Alexander Hughes Community Center on a Saturday and will feature a combination of training and Electro Magnetic Stimulation (EMS).

Caroline Bustos, Program Coordinator for the City of Claremont recreation department says, "We are always looking for new innovative fitness and opportunities to benefit the health and well-being of the residents of Claremont and Nuzuna has some very interesting programs."

Breakthrough EMS Technology

Charles Laverty, founder and CEO of Nuzuna Zone Fitness, says, "Wearing the wireless Electro Muscular Stimulation (EMS) suit offers the benefits of a two and a half to three-hour workout in only 20 minutes. EMS technology helps to burn calories, build muscle faster, boost performance and increase training efficiency".

The EMS suit allows unrestricted movement because it has no wires and the material used is bi-elastic and molds to the body. The heart of the EMS system is a lightweight control box the size of a smartphone attached to the suit. A pad with a touchscreen is the brain that controls the box wirelessly via Bluetooth and trainers can select from a wide range of pre-installed training programs.

Yoga, strength training, cardio and rhythmic flow classes

The EMS technology yoga, strength training, cardio and rhythmic flow classes use a combination of power-driven training and electrical impulses. The impulses from the control box on the EMS suit mimic the action potential that comes from the central nervous system.

In the 20-minute workout session, the muscle groups contract more completely by using EMS without putting unnecessary stress on the joints or muscles. Participants in the classes can reach their fitness goals faster, burning fat and sculpting muscles.

Dr. Stephen Shapiro, Chairman of the board of Nuzuna Zone Fitness and a medical doctor, is excited about the many health benefits that are now available to the general public through the use of EMS. He says, "The introduction of these classes by the recreation department of the City of Claremont is exciting because the more communities encourage exercise and healthy living, the less health problems society has to deal with."

The introduction of the classes by the recreation department of the City of Claremont is an example to other cities. It is making incredible new technology available to the general public that was only available to celebrities and elite athletes in the past due to costs and limitations in the technology.

The general public now has the advantage of being able to experience the many health benefits of adding EMS technology to their training. This includes increased training efficiency, improved performance, weight loss, and improved neuromuscular health.

