Air T, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

DENVER, NC, / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) is organized as a portfolio of powerful businesses, each of which is independent yet interrelated. These include overnight air cargo operations; ground support equipment manufacturing; ground support equipment maintenance services; and commercial aircraft management, leasing and logistics. Today the Company announced results for its fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Q1 2020 Overview

Revenues totaled $55.7 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019, an 8% decrease from the prior year comparable quarter

Operating income of $1.2 million, a decrease of $1.4 million from the prior year comparable quarter's operating income of $2.6 million

Non-operating income of $2.6 million, an increase of $1.6 million over the prior year comparable quarter

Net income attributable to Air T stockholders was $1.8 million as compared to net income of $2.8 million in the prior year comparable quarter

Income per share was $0.79 compared to the prior comparable quarter's income per share of $0.92

Nick Swenson commented, "While reported segment level operating income is an important reference point when evaluating AIRT's quarterly financial results, our June results reflect unusual year-over-year segment variances, each of which is driven by independent factors. At times, it is difficult and even counter-productive to manage for quarterly results. To paraphrase the Oracle of Omaha, we prefer a 'lumpy high return' to a 'smooth low return.' We are comforted by our current belief that AIRT is on target to meet or exceed its consolidated fiscal 2020 plan."

Business Segment Results

Commercial Jet Engines and Parts

This segment leases commercial jet engines and aircraft; buys, sells and trades in surplus and aftermarket commercial jet engines, engine parts, airframes, and airframe parts, avionics, and other; then delivers the related documents and logistics.

Recent acquisitions in this segment include the acquisition of the assets of Worthington Aviation in May 2018.

Revenues for this segment totaled $16.3 million in Q1 2020, a decrease of $11.0 million over the same period of fiscal 2019. Last year Contrail experienced record levels of sales and income in the first quarter , selling four whole engines for $17.4 million.

Operating income for this segment totaled $1.9 million in Q3 2020 compared to operating income of $3.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Overnight Air Cargo

The segment provides air express delivery services, substantially all for FedEx.

Revenues for this segment increased 4% to $18.3 million in Q1 2020 compared to $17.6 million in Q1 2019.

Operating income for this segment was $0.0 million, a decrease of $1.0 million when compared to the operating income of Q1 2019. This decrease is due primarily to additional pilot incentives and bonus expenses as a result of the nationwide pilot shortage.

Aviation Ground Support Maintenance Services

This segment provides ground support equipment maintenance and facilities maintenance services to domestic airlines and aviation service providers across the United States.

Revenue from this segment totaled $8.5 million in Q1 2020, a decline of 6% over Q1 2019. The decrease in the current quarter is principally due to a reduction of business in the southeast region.

Operating income for this segment was $0.2 million in the current quarter, compared to a loss of $0.1 million in the same quarter of the prior year, due primarily to operational improvements across the system.

Aviation Ground Support Equipment

This segment manufactures and provides mobile deicers and other specialized equipment products to passenger and cargo airlines, airports, the military and industrial customers.

Revenues for this segment, which is the world's largest manufacturer of aircraft de-icing equipment, totaled $12.3 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019. This represents an increase of 92 % over the revenue of $6.4 million in the prior comparable quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the unit sales of military and commercial deicers during the quarter.

Operating income for this segment was $1.3 million in the third quarter, an increase of $1.0 million for Q1 of last year, principally due to the higher level of revenues.

Corporate

This segment includes expenses attributable to core Corporate functions, investment research, and specialized resources that are available to business units.

This segment's operating loss totaled $1.9 million in the current quarter. In the comparable quarter of the prior year, operating loss totaled $1.7 million.

The increase in Corporate segment costs in the current quarter is primarily attributable to increased headcount over the prior year.

Other Investments and Financial Liquidity

Air T owned approximately 3.5 million shares of common stock of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) with a market value of $4.0 million as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, Air T held $5.7 million of marketable securities (including Insignia at market value of $4.0 million).

Working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) as of June 30, 2019 totaled $28.5 million compared to $18.6 million as of March 31, 2019.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Established in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of powerful businesses and financial assets, each of which is independent yet interrelated. Its core segments are: overnight air cargo, aviation ground support equipment manufacturing, aviation ground support maintenance services, and commercial aircraft asset management and logistics. We seek to expand, strengthen and diversify Air T's after-tax cash flow per share. Our goal is to build Air T's core businesses, and when appropriate, to expand into adjacent and other industries. We seek to activate growth and overcome challenges while delivering meaningful value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.airt.net.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make, including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our 10-K, as well as the following:

The risk that contracts with major customers will be terminated or not extended;

Future economic conditions and their impact on the Company's customers;

The Company's ability to recover on its investments, including its investments in Delphax and other recently acquired companies,

The timing and amounts of future orders under the Company's Global Ground Support subsidiary's contract with the United States Air Force; and

The risks and uncertainties related to business acquisitions (including the ability to successfully achieve the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions) inflation rates, competition, changes in technology or government regulation, debt covenants, information technology disruptions, and the impact of future terrorist activities in the United States and abroad.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly," "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan," "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involves risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this prospectus will prove to be accurate. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this press release are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this press release.

CONTACT

Air T, Inc.

Brian Ochocki, CFO

bochocki@airt.net

612-268-0052

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating Revenues: Overnight air cargo $ 18,319,682 $ 17,640,658 Ground equipment sales 12,248,891 6,384,781 Ground support services 8,516,800 9,047,640 Commercial jet engines and parts 16,326,905 27,320,175 Printing equipment and maintenance 64,270 298,823 Corporate and other 227,987 175,392 55,704,535 60,867,469 Operating Expenses: Overnight air cargo 16,518,823 15,174,396 Ground equipment sales 9,730,856 4,937,312 Ground support services 6,963,662 7,805,209 Commercial jet engines and parts 8,285,769 20,121,118 Printing equipment and maintenance 39,047 145,528 General and administrative 10,919,320 8,584,803 Depreciation and amortization 2,026,600 1,485,055 Impairment 6,686 10,346 Gain on sale of property and equipment 2,073 - 54,492,836 58,263,767 Operating Income 1,211,699 2,603,702 Non-operating Income (Expense): Gain on sale of marketable securities 36,460 - Foreign currency gain (loss), net 35,755 (2,182 ) Other-than-temporary impairment loss on investments (814,558 ) - Other investment income (loss), net 162,957 (315,507 ) Interest expense and other (1,023,622 ) (707,199 ) Unrealized gain on interest rate swap - 97,337 Gain on settlement of bankruptcy 4,509,302 - Bargain purchase acquisition gain 34,244 1,983,777 Income (loss) from equity method investments (320,578 ) 9,183 2,619,960 1,065,409 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 3,831,659 3,669,111 Income Taxes (Benefit) (324,000 ) 387,000 Net Income (Loss) 4,155,659 3,282,111 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Non-controlling Interests $ (2,373,307 ) $ (453,417 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Air T, Inc. Stockholders $ 1,782,352 $ 2,828,694 Income (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ 0.79 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.79 $ 0.92 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 2,252,698 3,065,411 Diluted 2,256,868 3,074,547

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents (Delphax $9,430 and $12,315)** $ 16,196,626 12,524,321 Marketable securities 1,752,727 1,760,052 Restricted cash 68,979 123,409 Restricted investments 796,958 830,925 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $574,086 and $754,108 (Delphax $291,337 and $294,296 )** 23,723,077 19,077,248 Notes and other receivables-current 7,170,143 5,026,549 Income tax receivable 883,131 158,446 Inventories, net 36,528,777 29,967,037 Prepaid expenses and other (Delphax $9,672 and $58,164 )** 1,795,614 1,880,126 Total Current Assets 88,916,032 71,348,113 Asset on lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $6,397,157 and $6,688,630 17,982,582 25,164,497 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,977,699 and $5,665,498 4,752,051 4,817,912 Right-of-use assets 10,071,405 - Cash surrender value of life insurance policies, net of policy loans 101,259 122,062 Other tax receivables-long-term (Delphax $0 and $311,000)** - 311,000 Deferred income taxes 600,303 547,987 Investments in funds 318,020 463,892 Investments in securities 557,329 621,610 Equity method investments 4,475,738 5,610,874 Other assets 297,507 491,328 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,207,571 and $2,156,192 1,161,111 1,225,257 Goodwill 4,417,605 4,417,605 Total Assets $ 133,650,942 $ 115,142,137 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable (Delphax $96,109 and $2,134,053)** $ 13,296,498 $ 12,552,724 Income tax payable 550,727 661,690 Accrued payroll and related items (Delphax $401,275 and $3,146,395 )** 2,729,056 8,910,245 Customer deposits 2,794,277 1,520,000 Accrued insurance liability 1,254,396 1,119,853 Other accrued expenses (Delphax $0 and $11,312)** 3,905,819 2,953,176 Deferred income 5,599,423 341,098 Current portion of long-term debt 27,774,151 24,735,224 Short-term lease liability 2,486,842 - Total Current Liabilities 60,391,189 52,794,010 Long-term debt 36,285,910 32,917,765 Deferred income taxes - - Long-term lease liability 8,071,541 - Other non-current liabilities 1,229,495 596,598 Total Liabilities 105,978,135 86,308,373 Redeemable non-controlling interest 6,685,000 5,476,000 Commitments and contingencies (Note 17) Equity: Air T, Inc. Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 50,000 shares authorized - - Common stock, $.25 par value; 4,000,000 shares authorized, 3,015,087 and 2,022,637 shares issued and outstanding 753,770 505,657 Additional paid-in capital 1,629,202 2,866,695 Retained earnings 17,970,387 21,191,126 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (411,479 ) (205,086 ) Total Air T, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 19,941,880 24,358,392 Non-controlling Interests 1,045,927 (1,000,628 ) Total Equity 20,987,807 23,357,764 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 133,650,942 $ 115,142,137

AIR T, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,155,659 $ 3,282,111 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: (Gain) Loss on sale of marketable securities (36,460 ) 10,828 Loss on sale of property and equipment 2,073 1,661 Profit from sale of assets on lease - - Change in inventory reserves (4,087 ) 91,547 Change in accounts receivable reserves (180,022 ) (45,628 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,033,286 1,495,401 Amortization of debt issuance costs 73,467 - Impairment of investment 814,558 - Change in cash surrender value of life insurance 20,803 (15,782 ) Gain on settlement of bankruptcy (4,509,302 ) - Bargain purchase acquisition gain (34,244 ) (1,983,777 ) Change in warranty reserve 335,632 (980 ) Unrealized loss on marketable securities 6,105 322,477 Unrealized gain on interest rate swap - (97,337 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,254,064 ) 29,564 Notes receivable and other non-trade receivables (2,046,291 ) (2,221,930 ) Inventories 2,374,836 11,319,597 Prepaid expense and other assets 677,015 288,286 Accounts payable 2,801,237 3,942,185 Accrued expenses 3,898,519 (1,982,397 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (835,646 ) 205,583 Non-current liabilities 94,482 75,525 Total adjustments 1,231,897 11,434,823 Net cash provided by operating activities 5,387,556 14,716,934 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities (27,211 ) (784,443 ) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 309,012 - Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (500,000 ) (3,325,700 ) Cash used for equity method investments - (197,532 ) Investment in reinsurance entity - (2,000,000 ) Capital expenditures related to property & equipment (297,967 ) (459,575 ) Capital expenditures related to assets on lease (3,298,343 ) - Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 33,995 50,602 Net cash used in investing activities (3,780,514 ) (6,716,648 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from lines of credit 24,446,825 28,933,742 Payments on lines of credit (17,143,130 ) (38,156,091 ) Proceeds from term loan - 3,400,000 Payments on term loan (7,026,081 ) (1,404,800 ) Debt issuance costs (46,319 ) (35,702 ) Distribution to non-controlling member (115,000 ) (47,051 ) Payments for repurchase of stock (126,317 ) - Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,018,217 - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,008,195 (7,309,902 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 2,638 2,072 NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 3,617,875 692,456 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 12,647,730 5,072,897 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 16,265,605 $ 5,765,353 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Non-cash capital expenditures related to property & equipment $ 71,703 $ - Equipment leased to customers transferred to inventory 8,818,109 234,151 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of Debt - Trust Preferred Securities 4,000,000 - Issuance of warrant liability 840,000 - Exercise of warrants 84,092 - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the year for: Interest $ 678,610 $ 629,264 Income taxes 29,634 181,417

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556023/Air-T-Inc-Reports-First-Quarter-Fiscal-2020-Results