Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
15.08.2019 | 00:32
(125 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

  • The Company completed the business acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc., effective May 24, 2019 including all assets and waste management contracts
  • Through the business acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc., the Company now owns the property upon which the organic composting facility is situated comprising 42.18 acres
  • The Company made application to register the Trademarks SusGro, Earth's Journey Compost, Leaders
  • in the In The Circular Economy and Caring for Earth's Journey
  • Revenue increased by over 67% during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018

"We continued to work with customers to bring further products to market, while pursuing regulatory certifications. We believe we are making the necessary strategic steps to capture the immense opportunity of processing organic waste, and producing regenerative products, we expect to see increasing tipping fees and compost sales in 2019," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman and President of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to drive revenue and cash flow as quickly as possible as we focus on bringing new processing sites into operation."

Unaudited 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, SusGlobal recorded:

  • Revenue of $381,834
  • Cost of sales of $304,618
  • Operating expenses of $780,167 (GAAP), comprised of $332,500 of stock-based compensation, $150,407 of interest expense and $297,260 in various other expenses including professional fees, office and administration and other operating expenses
  • Net loss of $702,951, or $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $60,729
  • $5,400,565 in total assets at the end of the second quarter, with debt of $6,714,186
About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Consolidated Balance Sheets
As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(unaudited)

 June 30,
2019		 December 31,
2018
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
 $ 25,140 $ 42,711
Trade receivables
 157,322 129,981
Government remittances receivable
 17,925 -
Inventory
 24,738 18,550
Prepaid expenses and deposits
 33,109 23,172
Total Current Assets
 258,234 214,414
Intangible Assets
235,926 135,189
Long-lived Assets, net
4,906,405 3,361,110
Long-Term Assets
 5,142,331 3,496,299
Total Assets
 $ 5,400,565 $ 3,710,713
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 618,956 $ 353,728
Government remittances payable
 - 35,169
Accrued liabilities
713,443 646,003
Current portion of long-term debt
3,844,309 3,727,778
Current portion of obligations under capital lease
 90,933 81,109
Convertible promissory notes
1,248,299 -
Mortgage payable
1,301,161 -
Loans payable to related parties
57,308 201,575
Total Current Liabilities
 7,874,409 5,045,362
Long-Term Liabilities
Obligations under capital lease
172,176 207,599
Total Long-term Liabilities
 172,176 207,599
Total Liabilities
 8,046,585 5,252,961
Stockholders' Deficiency
Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 42,484,531 (2018- 40,299,531) shares issued and outstanding
4,250 4,031
Additional paid-in capital
 7,180,841 5,754,260
Subscriptions payable
 - 4,600
Stock compensation reserve
 665,000 1,330,000
Accumulated deficit
 (10,337,807) (8,554,312)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
 (158,304) (80,827)
Stockholders' deficiency
 (2,646,020) (1,542,248)
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency
 $ 5,400,565 $ 3,710,713

SusGlobal Energy Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(unaudited)

 For the three-month periods ended
June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2018
Revenue
 $381,834 $227,423
Total cost of sales
 304,618 324,417
Gross profit
 77,216 35,727
Operating expenses
Management compensation-stock- based compensation
332,500 1,582,500
Management compensation-fees
 80,720 83,584
Marketing
 (33,323) -
Professional fees
 72,269 76,220
Interest expense
150,407 91,779
Office and administration
 46,380 12,501
Rent and occupancy
34,820 34,716
Insurance
 13,951 15,466
Filing fees
 16,414 3,581
Amortization of financing costs
 53,768 -
Directors' compensation
9,748 774
Repairs and maintenance
 2,493 10,760
Total operating expenses
 780,167 1,911,881
Net loss
 (702,951) (1,826,935)
Other comprehensive loss
Foreign exchange loss
 (49,972) (7,300)
Comprehensive loss
 $(752,923) $(1,834,235)
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
 $(0.02) $(0.05)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted
 42,460,795 39,090,613

SusGlobal Energy Corp.|
Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information
For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
(Unaudited)

 For the three-month periods ended
June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2018
Net loss (GAAP)
 $ (702,951) $ (1,826,935)
Add the following items:
Interest expense
 150,407 91,779
Depreciation and amortization
 159,315 102,187
Stock-based compensation
 332,500 1,582,500
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
 $ (60,729) $ (50,469)

SOURCE: SusGlobal Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/556093/SusGlobal-Energy-Corp-Reports-Second-Quarter-2019-Financial-Results


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE