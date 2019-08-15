SusGlobal Energy Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on its operational progress.

Recent Highlights

The Company completed the business acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc., effective May 24, 2019 including all assets and waste management contracts

Through the business acquisition of 1684567 Ontario Inc., the Company now owns the property upon which the organic composting facility is situated comprising 42.18 acres

The Company made application to register the Trademarks SusGro, Earth's Journey Compost, Leaders

Earth's Journey Compost, Leaders in the In The Circular Economy and Caring for Earth's Journey

and Caring for Earth's Journey Revenue increased by over 67% during the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018

"We continued to work with customers to bring further products to market, while pursuing regulatory certifications. We believe we are making the necessary strategic steps to capture the immense opportunity of processing organic waste, and producing regenerative products, we expect to see increasing tipping fees and compost sales in 2019," said Marc Hazout, Executive Chairman and President of SusGlobal Energy Corp. "Our goal is to drive revenue and cash flow as quickly as possible as we focus on bringing new processing sites into operation."

Unaudited 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, SusGlobal recorded:

Revenue of $381,834

Cost of sales of $304,618

Operating expenses of $780,167 (GAAP), comprised of $332,500 of stock-based compensation, $150,407 of interest expense and $297,260 in various other expenses including professional fees, office and administration and other operating expenses

Net loss of $702,951, or $0.02 loss per basic and diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) loss of $60,729

$5,400,565 in total assets at the end of the second quarter, with debt of $6,714,186

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.



SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) the developer of SusGro, a revolutionary pathogen-free organic liquid fertilizer is a renewables company focused on acquiring, developing and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative products application globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider, as Leaders in The Circular Economy. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,140 $ 42,711 Trade receivables 157,322 129,981 Government remittances receivable 17,925 - Inventory 24,738 18,550 Prepaid expenses and deposits 33,109 23,172 Total Current Assets 258,234 214,414 Intangible Assets 235,926 135,189 Long-lived Assets, net 4,906,405 3,361,110 Long-Term Assets 5,142,331 3,496,299 Total Assets $ 5,400,565 $ 3,710,713 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 618,956 $ 353,728 Government remittances payable - 35,169 Accrued liabilities 713,443 646,003 Current portion of long-term debt 3,844,309 3,727,778 Current portion of obligations under capital lease 90,933 81,109 Convertible promissory notes 1,248,299 - Mortgage payable 1,301,161 - Loans payable to related parties 57,308 201,575 Total Current Liabilities 7,874,409 5,045,362 Long-Term Liabilities Obligations under capital lease 172,176 207,599 Total Long-term Liabilities 172,176 207,599 Total Liabilities 8,046,585 5,252,961 Stockholders' Deficiency Preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, none issued and outstanding

Common stock, $.0001 par value, 150,000,000 authorized, 42,484,531 (2018- 40,299,531) shares issued and outstanding 4,250 4,031 Additional paid-in capital 7,180,841 5,754,260 Subscriptions payable - 4,600 Stock compensation reserve 665,000 1,330,000 Accumulated deficit (10,337,807) (8,554,312 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (158,304) (80,827 ) Stockholders' deficiency (2,646,020) (1,542,248 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficiency $ 5,400,565 $ 3,710,713

SusGlobal Energy Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Revenue $381,834 $227,423 Total cost of sales 304,618 324,417 Gross profit 77,216 35,727 Operating expenses Management compensation-stock- based compensation 332,500 1,582,500 Management compensation-fees 80,720 83,584 Marketing (33,323) - Professional fees 72,269 76,220 Interest expense 150,407 91,779 Office and administration 46,380 12,501 Rent and occupancy 34,820 34,716 Insurance 13,951 15,466 Filing fees 16,414 3,581 Amortization of financing costs 53,768 - Directors' compensation 9,748 774 Repairs and maintenance 2,493 10,760 Total operating expenses 780,167 1,911,881 Net loss (702,951) (1,826,935 ) Other comprehensive loss Foreign exchange loss (49,972) (7,300 ) Comprehensive loss $(752,923) $(1,834,235 ) Net loss per share-basic and diluted $(0.02) $(0.05 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding- basic and diluted 42,460,795 39,090,613

SusGlobal Energy Corp.|

Consolidated Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

(Unaudited)

For the three-month periods ended June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Net loss (GAAP) $ (702,951) $ (1,826,935 ) Add the following items: Interest expense 150,407 91,779 Depreciation and amortization 159,315 102,187 Stock-based compensation 332,500 1,582,500 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (60,729) $ (50,469 )

