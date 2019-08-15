Bidwise, Inc.: Bidwise Recognized as one of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies According to Inc. Magazine.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Bidwise, a Puerto Rico-based technology company, which provides performance marketing services to online retailers, today announced it has been recognized by Inc. Magazine on its list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America.

Each year, Inc. Magazine establishes the definitive list of the fastest growing private companies in America ranked by their respective revenue growth rates over the past 3 years. Bidwise is listed as the 341st fastest growing company in America with 2018 revenues of $2.1 Million and a three-year growth rate of 1,354%. Bidwise won the honor of being featured in Inc. Magazine's September 2019 issue by ranking in the top 10% of the list.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work we do to create a technology platform that delivers results to online retailers and e-commerce marketers." said Oscar Mederos, Bidwise's co-founder and CTO. "It's an honor to be recognized by Inc."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's exciting for Bidwise to join the ranks of the nation's fastest-growing companies which, according to Inc., have collectively created over 1.2 million jobs for the U.S. economy" added Simon Vielma, Bidwise's President. "It's also humbling to be one of the only two companies from Puerto Rico to make the list. This year, we plan on continuing the growth by making it easier for smaller merchants who use platforms; such as shopify, to benefit from our performance advertising services."

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Bidwise

Bidwise helps online stores increase sales through its commerce advertising platform, which delivers ads based on users' shopping intent. The company is headquartered in San Juan Puerto Rico.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

Press contact:

Mary Barklay

press@bidwise.com

SOURCE: Bidwise, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556106/Bidwise-Recognized-as-one-of-Americas-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies-According-to-Inc-Magazine