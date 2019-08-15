



HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass has announced that it will list its native utility token, PASS on Scotland-based cryptocurrency exchange GlenBit beginning on 16 August 2019. The announcement comes off the back of the earlier news that GlenBit has integrated the Blockpass KYC Connect platform for easy and streamlined KYC verification of its users.To kick off the listing and celebrate the successful integration, Blockpass has announced it will give 400 PASS tokens to the first 1000 users of the GlenBit platform who complete their KYC using the Blockpass App.GlenBit is a blockchain assets exchange platform headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Its technical and operational teams are spread over Europe and Asia Pacific region, with offices based in Tokyo, Beijing, Zhengzhou and Shenzhen. The birth of GlenBit is the convergence of advances in traditional commerce, financial technology and artificial intelligence.Blockpass is a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. PASS is a first-in-kind KYC-forward token, bringing a global stand of regulatory compliance to the tokenization of assets."Seeing this integration and listing go live brings to life our core mission of simplified compliance processes and a broader Blockpass ecosystem," said CEO Adam Vaziri. "We are constantly working to bring more services into our ecosystem and list PASS on more exchanges and GlenBit is another great service offering we are proud to work with."Blockpass recently launched the all-new Blockpass Marketplace, a gateway to campaigns, financial services and regulated industries. To celebrate, Blockpass announced the Blockpass Quiz, offering users of the Blockpass platform the chance to win $1000 USD in PASS. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.About Blockpass IDNBlockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgMedium: https://medium.com/@blockpassTwitter: https://twitter.com/BlockpassOrgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/blockpassorg/Telegram: https://t.me/blockpassContact: Caitlin Fargo, +852 9733 4935, press@blockpass.orgAbout GlenBitGlenBit is a blockchain assets exchange platform headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom. Its technical and operational teams spread over Europe and Asia Pacific region, with offices based in Tokyo, Beijing, Zhengzhou, Shenzhen, etc. The birth of GlenBit is the convergence of advances in traditional commerce, financial technology and artificial intelligence, bringing together the elites in the related areas as founding members.Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.