Amer Sports Oyj: Amer Sports Corporation applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

August 15, 2019 at 9.30 (EEST)

Amer Sports Corporation applies for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Helsinki

Amer Sports Corporation ("Amer Sports") has decided to apply for the termination of public trading in Amer Sports' shares and for the delisting of Amer Sports' shares from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki").

Today, Amer Sports will submit a delisting application to Nasdaq Helsinki requesting that the quotation of Amer Sports' shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki be terminated as soon as possible after Mascot Bidco Oy has gained title to all the shares in Amer Sports in the ongoing redemption proceedings under Chapter 18 of the Finnish Companies Act, which have been initiated by Mascot Bidco Oy.

