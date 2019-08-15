Both Feature Sophisticated Design, Innovative Feature Set and Performance-Driven Engineering

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced two new high-performance gaming keyboards the Logitech? G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech? G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. By combining Logitech G's advanced LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, with its new high-performance, low-profile GL Switches, these new keyboards were designed and built to be the most advanced and innovative keyboards imaginable.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005137/en/

Polished design, innovative technology, and the best practices in engineering have seamlessly blended to create the next dimension of gaming: introducing the G915 keyboard by Logitech G. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"These new keyboards are perfect examples of what's possible when our award-winning designers and engineers at Logitech G push the envelope of advanced gaming technology and design," said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of Logitech Gaming. "The G915 combines LIGHTSPEED Wireless, RGB lighting and amazing battery life in a sleek, ultra-thin, aluminum case that creates a new standard for gaming keyboards."

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This premium keyboard features Logitech G's award-winning LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for a lightning fast, pro-grade 1ms report rate and up to 135 days of non-stop wireless gaming, with lighting turned off (assuming eight hours of play per day). The G915 LIGHTSPEED also includes five on-board programmable G-keys, putting custom macro sequences and in-app commands at your fingertips.

For the first time in the gaming industry, Logitech G is offering its next-generation LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting on a LIGHTSPEED Wireless keyboard. With LIGHTSYNC, this keyboard can be personalized across approximately 16.8 million colors through Logitech G HUB Advanced Gaming Software for the most immersive RGB gaming experience. With RGB colorwave enabled, gamers can play for over 12 days on a single charge (assuming eight hours of play per day).

Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The ultra-thin, wired G815 LIGHTSYNC offers the same great style and finish of the G915 LIGHTSPEED, with five dedicated, programmable G-keys, up to three on-board profiles and Logitech G's LIGHTSYNC RGB technology, customizable through Logitech G HUB. Additionally included is a USB cable that connects the USB 2.0 passthrough port to its own input for 100 percent power throughout.

Both the G915 LIGHTSPEED and G815 LIGHTSYNC mechanical gaming keyboards feature Logitech G's high-performance, low-profile GL mechanical key switches that are half the height of standard mechanical key switches for 25 percent faster actuation (versus 2.0mm actuation in standard switches) and a more comfortable typing experience. Available in choice of GL Linear, GL Tactile or GL Clicky switches to match play preferences, the tactile version gives discernible actuation for gamers who prefer direct feedback, while the linear version provides a smooth keystroke. The clicky version offers a much-requested audible typing experience with tactile feedback.

All of these technologies and innovations have been carefully engineered into two of the industry's thinnest mechanical keyboards and Logitech G's most advanced mechanical gaming keyboards to date.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in August 2019 for suggested retail prices of $249.99 and $199.99, respectively. For more information, please visit our website, our blog or connect with us @LogitechG.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G is provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005137/en/

Contacts:

Logitech Gaming

Derek Perez

Global Communications

408-391-6454

dperez1@logitech.com