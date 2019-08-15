



SINGAPORE, Aug 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Infinito, the company behind Infinito Wallet, has partnered with Cocos-BCX (Cocos BlockChain Expedition), the leader in the next generation digital game economy, to bring Cocos-BCX's decentralized applications and assets, including Cocos-BCX Mainnet and Token, to Ecosystem members this year.Blockchain is expected to transform the gaming industry by giving immense opportunity and competitive advantage to games built on its platform. Decentralized gaming applications dominate DappRadar's ranking list, comprising over 20% of DApps on the market and some of the largest active consumer bases. The most popular blockchain games currently boast over 3,000 daily users compared to decentralized exchanges which top out at about 1,000. Many agree that gaming is the killer application of blockchain.As one of the largest gaming developer communities with over 1.1 million developers, Cocos-BCX is a decentralized gaming and digital asset development platform integrated with the Cocos engine. Its goal is to provide an end-to-end blockchain gaming infrastructure which removes technical barriers and enhances efficiency for game developers. At the same time, Cocos-BCX creates an economic model of digital assets to help both developers and players commercialize and monetize generated content and data.Through this collaboration, Infinito will become a strategic wallet partner of Cocos-BCX via integration of Cocos-BCX token and later, Cocos-BCX Mainnet. This allows global users of Infinito Wallet to access, in total, 14 blockchains and their decentralized assets, along with some of the most-demanded gaming DApps on the market. Infinito and Cocos-BCX's joint activities such as AMA, Airdrop or Reward programs are expected to be held around November this year to promote this partnership and offer their users valuable benefits.Cocos-BCX will become a part of Infinito Ecosystem by introducing NHAS 1808, their non-homogeneous token standard which improves on existing NFT standards. This new token protocol aims to provide a complete and convenient development environment for game developers and drive the revolution of the blockchain game industry. With the listing of INFT token on exchanges soon, this project is making strides towards blockchain mass adoption.Currently, Infinito Wallet supports top-tier cryptocurrencies from popular blockchain platforms including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Binance Chain, EOS, Litecoin, Stellar, Cardano, DASH, NEO, Dogecoin, Ontology, and TomoChain, along with token protocols ERC20, BEP-2, EOS, and NEP-5. The company's ecosystem is rapidly growing, as evidenced by the number of its global partners.About Cocos-BCXAt Cocos, we believe that games will be the first and foremost user-facing application built on a blockchain. This is why we decided to launch Cocos-BCX (Cocos Blockchain Expedition) with the goal to create an open system where game developers can have access to a new game engine and development environment supporting multiple blockchain systems. https://www.cocosbcx.io/About InfinitoInfinito aims to create a perfect blockchain experience for users, applications and developers through its product Ecosystem which includes Infinito Wallet, Infinito App Square, Infinito Blockchain Platform, and InfinitoPAY. It is backed by a team of 50+ professionals with intensive and diverse experiences in blockchain technology, including technical developers and researchers, business and marketing executives, designers, quality control engineers and customer service officers. Infinito, founded in 2016, is proudly based and registered in Singapore.Official Infinito website: https://infinito.ioInfinito Ecosystem: https://www.infinito.io/ecosystemGlobal Telegram: https://t.me/infinitowalletTelegram announcement board: https://t.me/infinito_announcementsSource: Infinito