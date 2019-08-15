YDX Innovation Corp.: YDreams Global Signs Latest Engagement To Create Immersive Exhibition "Water and Us"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSX-V: YDX, OTC: YDRMF, FSE: A2PB03) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that has signed a project development agreement with a main sponsor to create an immersive exhibition about the importance of water to our planet and for humankind. The project is expected to generate revenues of CDN$220,000 and will be located in Brazil.

The exhibition entitled "Water and Us" was created and designed by the YDreams Global team and guest artists to inspire and educate about the different ways water is essential to life on Earth and how it can be preserved. Inauguration is set for August and is anticipated to be open to the public for 5 months. Over 140,000 visitors are expected to visit the exhibition.

"We are very passionate about our educational projects. That's why we decided to create this exhibition and do our part in helping to ensure that our kids and their kids will have access to clean water. Humankind is being careless with some of our most precious resources, including water, and we need to talk about it. YDreams Global was created with the goal to make a difference and we are happy to have found in Deca and Unibes the partnership to make this exhibition come to life," stated Karina Israel, COO and co-founder of YDX and YDreams Global and co-creator of the exhibition.

Deca (https://www.deca.com.br/), the first confirmed sponsor, is the largest manufacturer of sanitary ware and metal fittings in the Southern Hemisphere and a leader in the Brazilian market, as well as exporting to the four continents, according to the company's website. The company is an advocate for sustainability and social responsibility, creating its own program to fight water waste and help buildings and business improve their water efficiency.

This project also has a partnership with Unibes, a nonprofit organization that for over 100 years has been helping communities in Brazil with several programs that started in the early 1900s, helping immigrants seeking refuge in Brazil from war. They also own a Cultural Center in the heart of the city of São Paulo. More sponsors are being negotiated to expand the budget to bring the Project to other locations.

The Company owns the rights to bring the Exhibition "Water and Us" to other locations after its completion at the Unibes Cultural Center.

About the Immersive Exhibition "Water and Us"

Water is the beginning of everything. The development and survival of living things are, and have always been, related to water. It is the most precious resource for the planet and for humankind. It's irreplaceable and indispensable. Despite being a natural resource essential to life, humans are being careless and not taking the right precautions to ensure its sustainability and preservation.

Pollution, environmental degradation and climate change caused by human activities are putting our future at risk. This exhibition aims to introduce these issues, contributing to awareness and behavior change through an immersive experience about the universe of water.

The Exhibition is divided in 6 areas:

1. Interactive Tunnel - The States of Water

Art Installation using several technologies to start the exhibition exploring the scientific wonder of the different states of water.

2. How Much Water?!

An installation that will address that only 1% of all the water that exists in this planet is available for human use.

3. We are Water

The main solution in this area is an interactive panel, that uses Augmented Reality, to show a digital reflection of each visitor filed with 70% of water.

4. Water in Numbers

An area dedicated to different relevant information about water. Interesting facts, comparisons, where is the waste and how can everyone help.

5. From Nature to our Home

Here visitors will understand the path between sources of water and our homes. You can learn about the natural way and artificial water treatments that are crucial to the survival of large cities.

6. Water is Life

The final experience is a sensorial room surrounded by projections that provide a message of warning and hope in an immersive storytelling.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV- YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a technology company that develops products and services and is an expert in immersive technologies like Augmented and Virtual Reality, eSports events and Interactive Exhibitions.

Currently three divisions are part of the YDX Family:

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - a gaming platform that brings the most immersive Virtual Reality experience to Location Based venues with a highly scalable business model.

Arkave VR has 6 arenas in the United States, 4 being built in Canada, 3 in Brazil and 2 being installed in the UK. The product is being offered to Family Entertainment Centers throughout North America and Europe.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - have developed over 1,300 interactive experiences for clients all over the world such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.

Game On Festival - www.gameonfestival.com - is a new event under development by the Company that combines eSports Tournaments with a large Interactive Exhibition about the videogame industry and its history.

