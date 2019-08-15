In June, PDL invested the second and final tranche of $30m ($60m in total) in Evofem, a women's health company that is preparing to submit an NDA for Amphora, a non-hormonal female contraceptive, in Q419 with approval expected in H120. PDL now owns approximately 29% of the company. Evofem recently released exploratory data from its pivotal AMPOWER trial, which indicated that unlike other contraceptives, Amphora may increase sexual satisfaction, which could give it a marketing edge upon approval. The market opportunity is quite large, with $6.5bn worth of hormonal contraceptives being sold in 2018 according to EvaluatePharma.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...