Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0H1J1 ISIN: US69329Y1047 Ticker-Symbol: PDL 
Tradegate
15.08.19
09:24 Uhr
2,326 Euro
-0,050
-2,08 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
PDL BIOPHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDL BIOPHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,336
2,415
10:15
2,332
2,411
10:17
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOFEM BIOSCIENCES INC4,740-1,25 %
PDL BIOPHARMA INC2,326-2,08 %