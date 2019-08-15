The share capital of DSVA/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 16 August 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060079531 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 186,000,000 shares (DKK 186,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 55,526,507 shares (DKK 55,526,507) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 241,526,507 shares (DKK 241,526,507) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 637.35 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: DSV ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3415 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=734601