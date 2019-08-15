Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
Frankfurt
15.08.19
09:12 Uhr
85,96 Euro
+1,76
+2,09 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DSV A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,24
85,66
10:52
85,36
85,64
10:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DSV
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DSV A/S85,96+2,09 %