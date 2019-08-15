URE Energy repeatedly missed deadlines to settle a £209,000 bill after it failed to source enough of the electricity it supplied two years ago from renewable generation."As long as the wind blows, the sun shines and the sea is moving we will deliver price stability in a volatile market." As it turned out, only one part of that proud statement on the opening page of the website of U.K. energy company URE Energy has proven to be correct - it certainly is a volatile market. Electricity regulator Ofgem this morning announced it had revoked the electricity supply license held by URE - based in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...