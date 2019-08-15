The "Global Radar Systems Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
By unmanned aerial vehicle radars, synthetic aperture radar segment acquired significant growth in the market due to its increasing demand across various industries, including automotive and oil gas. Synthetic aperture radar is frequently used by unmanned aerial aircrafts to map and image terrain and to provide surveillance to track and identify moving objects.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Radar Systems Market, By Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Radars
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar
5.3 Maritime Patrol Radar
6 Global Radar Systems Market, By Range
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Long Range Radars
6.3 Medium Range Radars
6.4 Short Range Radars
7 Global Radar Systems Market, By Frequency Band
7.1 Introduction
7.2 W Band
7.3 Millimetric Band
7.4 S Band
7.5 HF Band
7.6 L Band
7.7 C Band
7.8 K/KU/KA Band
7.9 V/UHF Band
7.10 X Band
7.11 Other Frequency Bands
8 Global Radar Systems Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Transmitter
8.3 Receiver
8.4 Antenna
8.5 Other Components
9 Global Radar Systems Market, By Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Continuous Wave(CW) Radar
9.3 Pulsed Radar
10 Global Radar Systems Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial
10.3 Military Defense
10.4 Other Applications
11 Global Radar Systems Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 BAE Systems PLC.
13.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.
13.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation
13.4 Thales Group
13.5 Honeywell International Inc.
13.6 Weibel Scientific A/S
13.7 Rheinmetall AG
13.8 Finmeccanica S.P.A
13.9 The Raytheon Company
13.10 Saab Group
13.11 General Dynamics Corporation
13.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation
13.13 Reutech Radar Systems
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3xtnxc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005259/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Radar Systems