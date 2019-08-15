The "Global Radar Systems Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Radar Systems market is expected to reach $41.39 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018 to 2026.

Radar stands for Radio Detection and Ranging System. They are used for detecting, electromagnetic system and tracking physical objects using radio waves to determine the range, angle, and velocity of objects.

Factors such as rise in R&D investments by automotive industry to improve the safety and comfort aspects in vehicles and increased use of radars for unmanned vehicles are driving the market growth. Though, government rules and regulations related to bandwidth allocation for commercial applications and high cost incurred in the development, installation and maintenance these systems are projected to inhibit the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in these systems and development of autonomous vehicle technology provide ample opportunities for the market growth.

By unmanned aerial vehicle radars, synthetic aperture radar segment acquired significant growth in the market due to its increasing demand across various industries, including automotive and oil gas. Synthetic aperture radar is frequently used by unmanned aerial aircrafts to map and image terrain and to provide surveillance to track and identify moving objects.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Synopsis

2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Radar Systems Market, By Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Radars

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Synthetic Aperture Radar

5.3 Maritime Patrol Radar

6 Global Radar Systems Market, By Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Long Range Radars

6.3 Medium Range Radars

6.4 Short Range Radars

7 Global Radar Systems Market, By Frequency Band

7.1 Introduction

7.2 W Band

7.3 Millimetric Band

7.4 S Band

7.5 HF Band

7.6 L Band

7.7 C Band

7.8 K/KU/KA Band

7.9 V/UHF Band

7.10 X Band

7.11 Other Frequency Bands

8 Global Radar Systems Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Transmitter

8.3 Receiver

8.4 Antenna

8.5 Other Components

9 Global Radar Systems Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Continuous Wave(CW) Radar

9.3 Pulsed Radar

10 Global Radar Systems Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial

10.3 Military Defense

10.4 Other Applications

11 Global Radar Systems Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East Africa

12 Strategic Benchmarking

13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 BAE Systems PLC.

13.2 Rockwell Collins, Inc.

13.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.4 Thales Group

13.5 Honeywell International Inc.

13.6 Weibel Scientific A/S

13.7 Rheinmetall AG

13.8 Finmeccanica S.P.A

13.9 The Raytheon Company

13.10 Saab Group

13.11 General Dynamics Corporation

13.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation

13.13 Reutech Radar Systems

