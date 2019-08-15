The "Obstetric Gynecological Surgery Global Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2017, the number of OB/GYN surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 86.5 million.
The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 0.9% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume approaching 90.7 million by 2022, making OB/GYN surgery one of the slowest growth surgical procedure categories.
The rate of growth is only slightly greater than the growth rate for the combined female population of the 37 countries analyzed in this report of 0.6% per year.
Questions answered in this report:
- What are the trends and opportunities in the obstetric gynaecological surgery market?
- Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in obstetric gynaecological surgery markets?
- What are the obstetric gynaecological surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?
- Which countries represent the largest obstetric gynaecological surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?
DATABOOK: Buyers of this report also receive an Excel dashboard containing obstetric gynaecological surgery procedure forecasts segmented by global, region (4) and country (32).
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Procedure Volume Overview
3. Ob/Gyn Surgery Procedures by Type
4. Appendix
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 2-1: Global Total Procedures, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-2: Total Procedures by Region, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-3: Total Procedures for Top 5 Countries, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-4: Growth in Total Procedures for Top 5 Countries, CAGR 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-5: Global OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Type of Access, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-6: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Country, North America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-7: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Country, Europe, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-8: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Country, Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-9: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Country, Latin America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-10: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures by Country, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-11: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, North America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-12: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Europe, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-13: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-14: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Latin America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-15: Growth in Total Procedures by Country, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022
Exhibit 2-16: OB/GYN Surgery Procedures per Population by Region, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-1: Procedures by Type, Global, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-2: Procedures by Type, North America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-3: Procedures by Type, Europe, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-4: Procedures by Type, Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-5: Procedures by Type, Latin America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-6: Procedures by Type, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-7: Procedure Growth by Type, Global, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-8: Procedure Growth by Type, North America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-9: Procedure Growth by Type, Europe, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-10: Procedure Growth by Type, Asia, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-11: Procedure Growth by Type, Latin America, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-12: Procedure Growth by Type, Other Key Markets, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-13: Cesarean Section Surgeries by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-14: Destructive Operations by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-15: Episiotomies by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-16: Other Obstetrical Surgeries by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-17: Colposcopies by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-18: Hysterectomies by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-19: Salpingo-Oophorectomies Oophorectomies by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-20: Breast Cancer Surgeries by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-21: Other Gynecological Surgeries by Country (000), 2017
Exhibit 3-22: Growth, Cesarean Sections by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-23: Growth, Destructive Operations by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-24: Growth, Episiotomies by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-25: Growth, Other Obstetrical Surgeries by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-26: Growth, Colposcopies by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-27: Growth, Hysterectomies by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-28: Growth, Salpingo-Oophorectomies and Oophorectomies by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-29: Growth, Breast Cancer Surgeries by Country, 2017-2022
Exhibit 3-30: Growth, Other Gynecological Surgeries by Country, 2017-2022
