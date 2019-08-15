The "Obstetric Gynecological Surgery Global Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In 2017, the number of OB/GYN surgery procedures performed worldwide totalled approximately 86.5 million.

The number of procedures per year is forecast to grow at a 0.9% compound annual rate over the 2017-2022 interval, with volume approaching 90.7 million by 2022, making OB/GYN surgery one of the slowest growth surgical procedure categories.

The rate of growth is only slightly greater than the growth rate for the combined female population of the 37 countries analyzed in this report of 0.6% per year.

Questions answered in this report:

What are the trends and opportunities in the obstetric gynaecological surgery market?

Where are the biggest opportunities for medical product and pharmaceutical companies whose revenues are directly tied to trends in obstetric gynaecological surgery markets?

What are the obstetric gynaecological surgery procedure volume trends by type, by country, by region, and globally?

Which countries represent the largest obstetric gynaecological surgery markets today and which countries are emerging and growing most rapidly?

DATABOOK: Buyers of this report also receive an Excel dashboard containing obstetric gynaecological surgery procedure forecasts segmented by global, region (4) and country (32).

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Procedure Volume Overview

3. Ob/Gyn Surgery Procedures by Type

4. Appendix

