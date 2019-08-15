The "Top Ten Sensor Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is focused on selected ten companies in the sensors market and the key areas in the field that are driving industry growth allowing these companies to succeed. This report explores industry structure, noting strategic alliances and acquisitions along with pertinent patent information.

The scope also includes analysis of the sensors market based on end-use application, technology type and regional markets. Revenue forecasts for 2018 through 2023 are provided at the global level for the above segments. The sensors market is segmented into five categories:

By Technology Type: Biosensors, IoT sensors, Chemical sensors, Fingerprint sensors, RADAR sensors, Load/force/torque sensors, Position sensors, Pressure sensors, Temperature sensors, Flow sensors, and Level sensors.

By End-use application: automotive industry, process industry, consumer goods industry, medical field, machinery manufacturing, building construction, aircraft and ship building and miscellaneous end uses.

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars unadjusted for inflation.

The report includes:

An overview of top 10 sensor industry companies and discussion on their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances and advantages

Coverage of recent market trends in overall sensor industry and description of its types i.e. biosensors, image sensors, chemical sensors, fingerprint sensors and radar sensors, load/force/torque sensor and miscellaneous sensors

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Identification of sensor technologies with the greatest commercial potential during the forecast period

Impact analyses of the key drivers and constraints for these technologies

Information on government regulations such as TREAD Act, EU TPMS legislation, automobile industry standards and U.S. standards

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology and Information Source

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Overview

Overview of Sensor Technologies

Basic Sensor Technologies

Internet of Things (IoT) Sensors

Biosensors

Image Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Fingerprint Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radar Sensors by Technology

Load, Force and Torque Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Types of Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Types of Temperature Sensors

Flow Sensors

Types of Flow Sensors Based on Type of Flow

Level Sensors

Continuous Level Sensors

Point/Multipoint Level Sensors

Miscellaneous Sensors

Chapter 4 Market Trends

Industry Concept

History of the Sensor Industry

Current Market Overview

Market Influences

Market Drivers

Challenges in the Sensor Industry

Competitive Factors in the Sensor Industry

Global Market Restraints

High Competition for Sensor Pricing

Difficulty in Sensor-to-Sensor Communication Techniques

Global Market Opportunity

Advancement in the Internet of Things (IoT)

Government Regulations

Regulation of Sensors in Automobiles

TREAD Act

EU TPMS Legislation

Automobile Industry Standards

U.S. Standards

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape in Sensor Market

Overview

Competitive Factors in the Sensor Industry

Factors influencing Sensors Price Trends

Market Share Analysis of the Sensors Market

Major Strategic Development

Chapter 6 The Top 10 Companies in Sensor Market

Company Offering Manufacturing Sensors, Sensor Systems and Related Equipment

Denso Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Infineon Technologies AG

Panasonic Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Sony Corp.

STMicroelectronics

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSMC)

