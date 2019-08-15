Assuming a successful FDA review of remimazolam for procedural sedation (PS), with an outcome due by 5 April 2020, Paion is set for 20-25% royalties from US sales made by Cosmo. Remimazolam is a safe ultra-short-acting sedative/anaesthetic offering both rapid onset and offset of action. This profile should drive US market uptake for short, painful procedures such as colonoscopy. A European regulatory filing for PS will now be made in H219 allowing a possible European launch in 2021, an abbreviated EMA filing for general anaesthesia (GA) could be made by late 2020. We maintain our valuation of €317m (€4.96 per share).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...