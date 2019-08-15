Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0B65S ISIN: DE000A0B65S3 Ticker-Symbol: PA8 
Xetra
15.08.19
10:48 Uhr
2,330 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAION AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,300
2,330
10:48
2,290
2,330
10:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PAION
PAION AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PAION AG2,3300,00 %