Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

15.08.2019 | 11:37
ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ELEMENTIS PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 15

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NamePAUL WATERMAN
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameELEMENTIS PLC
b)LEI549300LQIH685LI2ML36
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		SHARES



GB0002418548
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
$1.687,500
d)Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
- Price		7,500
$12,600
e)Date of the transaction2019-08-14
f)Place of the transactionOUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE






© 2019 PR Newswire