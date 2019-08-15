Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Bioscience Announces it has Received Four New Patents

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that four of its pending patent applications, via its wholly-owned subsidiary Poviva Corp., have now been granted. The four new patents granted are as follows:

Australia Patent #2016367036 / Grant Date July 30, 2019 - Methods for formulating orally ingestible compositions comprising lipophilic active agents Australia Patent #2018220067 / Grant Date July 30, 2019 - Food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof US Patent #10,374,036 / Grant Date August 6, 2019 - Food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof US Patent #10,381,440 / Grant Date August 13, 2019 - Food and beverage compositions infused with lipophilic active agents and methods of use thereof

The issuance of these four patents results in Lexaria's total patents granted increasing to 15 with eight granted in the US and seven granted in Australia, along with roughly 60 patent applications pending throughout the world. The granted patents cover delivery of: cannabinoids such as THC and CBD; NSAIDs such as ibuprofen; nicotine; and vitamins.

With 15 patents already granted for the delivery of cannabinoids, Lexaria is one of the most patent-rich firms in the Western World for effective blood plasma delivery of cannabis-related compounds in the cannabis or hemp industries.

Lexaria continues to enhance its DehydraTECH technology and now, with its recently issued Health Canada cannabis research and development license, will accelerate its investigations with a variety of active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API's"), including but not limited to cannabis related API's, to further strengthen its patent portfolio.

Lexaria also announces the issuance of 550,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") which are being issued pursuant to its equity incentive plan as approved by its shareholders on June 20, 2019 and registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including 100,000 issued to a Director and 450,000 issued to employees/consultants of the Company. The Options will be exercisable to purchase voting common shares of Lexaria ("Shares") at a price of US$0.81 per Share, for a period of five years expiring on August 15, 2024. Any Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of the Options prior to December 16, 2019 shall bear the restrictive hold period legend prescribed by National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits, for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

