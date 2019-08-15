Deploying commercial and industrial PV in China without subsidy is already profitable in some areas, according to a new study, but prohibitive soft costs and cheap electricity are the main barriers for such installations in areas where grid parity remains out of reach.Some 344 prefecture-level Chinese cities can already host commercial and residential PV projects which deliver power cheaper than the cost of grid electricity. That headline finding was revealed in the study City-level analysis of subsidy-free solar photovoltaic electricity price, profits and grid parity in China, published in Nature ...

