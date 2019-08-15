Designing Digitally, Inc. Named a 2019 Top 20 Gamification of Company by Training Industry for the Sixth Consecutive Year

FRANKLIN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Designing Digitally, Inc., a full-service Serious Games and Gamified eLearning training development company for some of the biggest companies in the world, was selected for TrainingIndustry.com's 2019 Top 20 Gamification Companies list. This is the 6th year that Designing Digitally, Inc. has received this honor from Training Industry and Training Industry Magazine.

TrainingIndustry.com constantly reviews the training marketplace to identify the best providers of gamification services/technologies that support corporate learning and development efforts. The selections made for the 2019 Top 20 Gamification Companies list were based on the following criteria:

Gamification features and capabilities

Innovativeness of offerings

Company size and growth potential

Quality and number of clients/users

Awards, recognition and competitive differentiation

"On behalf of the entire team at Designing Digitally, Inc., we are so ecstatic to be chosen for this award six consecutive years. Our mission is to make educational, engaging, and entertaining learning solutions through the use of custom Serious Games and Gamification, and it has allowed us to generate significant improvements for our clients. We are thankful that all of our time and effort we put into our work continues to be recognized, and motivates us to keep pushing our limits" said Andrew Hughes, President of Designing Digitally, Inc.

About Designing Digitally, Inc.:

Designing Digitally, Inc. is an award-winning custom eLearning, Serious Games, Simulations, and Gamification development firm focused on being a catalyst for behavior changes within a corporate environment. Designing Digitally, Inc. develops custom learning solutions that are tailored to specific company needs for large corporations and government agencies all over the world.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry spotlights the latest news, articles and best practices within the training industry and publishes reports covering many sectors of interest to the corporate training function, and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services.

