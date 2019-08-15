Healthy Meals Supreme Named Compass Fat Loss's Official Freshly Prepared, Ready-To-Eat, Home Delivered Meal Provider

Partnership will enable Compass Fat Loss patients to deliciously, conveniently & easily follow their Compass Fat Loss eating program in the short and long term

PRINCETON, NJ and AVON, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Healthy Meals Supreme is now the official home delivery meal service of Compass Fat Loss, Physician-Supervised Weight Loss Centers.

Dr. Eric Kusher, founder and CEO of Compass Physician-Supervised Weight Loss Centers said, "We have a proven weight loss program that is tailored to the individual patient. Each patient is given an eating protocol and is digitally followed on a daily basis by our health coaches and physician. Our good news today: we have partnered with Healthy Meals Supreme to ensure that following our physician's eating recommendations is insanely easy, convenient, delicious and filling."

According to the CDC, 93.3 million adults in the US are considered obese and overweight. In addition, 30.3 million people are diagnosed with diabetes and 84.1 million Americans over 18 had pre-diabetes in 2015*.

"Our goal is to provide you with your easiest way to right and to help you lose weight, save time and feel better. We believe that 'food is medicine' and that eating as instructed by your health care professional should be simple and hassle-free. The hardest decision you should make is, 'should I have the wild-caught fish or the grass-fed beef tonight for dinner?' Partnering with Dr. Kusher and his team at Compass Fat Loss is part of our mission to help patients with appropriate support and to help them to easily follow the eating advice of their healthcare professional," said Joe Martinez, Registered Pharmacist, Diabetes Educator, Culinary Medicine Specialist and Founder and President of Healthy Meals Supreme.

Dr. Kusher continued, "I, my staff, and a focus group of our patients have tasted all of the meals on Healthy Meals Supreme's new menu. They are VERY delicious and extremely affordable. Healthy Meals Supreme's meals are also the kind you can eat for the long term. So not only will you lose weight and enjoy doing it in the early days, but you'll also have an easy time sticking with your healthy eating program and keeping off the weight in the long run too."

Healthy Meals Supreme's new menu includes low calorie, Low Carb and Culinary Medicine meals.

There are many benefits including:

All the meals are low carbohydrate, high protein, fiber-rich, gluten-free, no sugar added and prepared fresh each week.

Certain recipes use Vital Protein Collagen Peptides, Bragg's Apple Cider Vinegar, Bragg's Liquid Aminos or Bone Broth .

All meals have 30 grams of net carbs or less per meal.

All meals are freshly cooked and ready-to-eat.

No subscriptions and no contracts.

Your doctor or health coach can double check your meal choices and compare them to the suggestions with Healthy Meals Supreme's unique nutritional calculator located at the top right of each page on the HMS website.

Meal examples (L to R): Korean BBQ Beyond Burger, Grass-Fed Bison & Wild-Caught Blackened Salmon.

Here's How It Works Instruction Video

About Compass Fat Loss Centers

Compass Fat Loss is the premier physician-supervised weight loss program available, utilizing no medications, hormones, nor stimulants, relying on real wholesome food, cutting-edge technology, and daily coaching to transition metabolism and achieve superior patient outcomes in both weight management and reducing health risks.

About Healthy Meals Supreme

Healthy Meals Supreme is the first national, customized, culinary medicine inspired, freshly prepared, delicious, ready-to-eat, home delivery meal service. The goal of the company is to help people take back control of their health by better managing A1C levels, blood pressure and weight loss. This is done by providing specially designed "food is medicine" meals.

No subscription is required to view the menu or to order from the current week's menu. A subscription is required to place advanced orders. There is a 5 item minimum to receive free shipping.

The company was founded by culinary medicine specialist, registered pharmacist, diabetes educator and company president Joe Martinez, RPh, PDE, CMS. World respected endocrinologist Dr. Irl Hirsch is the chairman of the company's scientific advisory board. WACS Global Master Chef, culinary medicine expert and Johnson & Wales University Dean Emeritus Karl Guggenmos is the company's senior culinary advisor.

* For additional information, read the CDC National Diabetes Statistics Report, 2017 and https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/databriefs/db288.pdf

