GO Car Wash Acquires Cascades Car Wash in Bonner Springs, KS; Independence, MO

PHOENIX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / GO Car Wash, the nation's newest express car wash platform, has acquired Cascades Car Wash in Bonner Springs, KS, and in Independence, MO.

The acquisition brings GO Car Wash to a total of nine units in the region this year.

"GO Car Wash's business model focuses on excellent service, and we're looking forward to bringing that to both Independence and Bonner Springs locations," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. "This acquisition affirms our aggressive growth plan to expand to more than 20 washes in the region."

With a goal to build a multi-regional, customer-centric car wash company, GO Car Wash is focusing on clusters throughout secondary cities across North America.

"We are excited to add these car washes to our portfolio," said Skarecky. "Over the next four months, we will relaunch all of our Kansas City car washes under one GO Car Wash brand."

The commitment to cutting-edge technology and environmentally friendly products will establish GO Car Wash as the most advanced car wash in the region.

"We are investing heavily in new technology, such as license plate recognition for our GO Club unlimited members, improved cleaning technology, self-serve pay terminals and eco-friendly chemicals to better clean customers' cars," said JT Thomson, chief operating officer at GO Car Wash.

Moreover, a renewed emphasis on customer service, professionalism and consistent training for teammates will enhance the GO Car Wash experience for each customer.

"As we continue to grow, we are enlarging our GO Car Wash team with high-energy, customer-focused teammates and providing them the opportunity to join a bigger company with a strong career track," said Thomson. "We are aggressively looking for the right opportunities to continue to grow in the region and are thrilled about prospects in the pipeline."

Established in 2019, Phoenix-based GO Car Wash is targeting high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs.

# # #

CONTACTS

Darren Skarecky

President and CEO

Darren.Skarecky@GOCarWash.com

480-744-0154



JT Thomson

Chief Operating Officer

JT.Thomson@GOCarWash.com

Work: 480-744-0495

www.gocarwash.com

LINKS

www.gocarwash.com



SOURCE: GO Car Wash

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556092/GO-Car-Wash-Acquires-Cascades-Car-Wash-in-Bonner-Springs-KS-Independence-MO