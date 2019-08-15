7thirty Capital Group: 7thirty Leads $2.1M Financing Round for Flourish Software

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / 7thirty led a $2.1MM financing round for Flourish Software. Flourish Software provides seed-to-sale solutions for the legal cannabis industry. Flourish's focus on multi-state and multi-location operators, combined with the management team's deep knowledge of enterprise operations, provides much needed sophistication to the seed-to-sale sector. Clients turn to Flourish when they need:

visibility into complex logistically operations;

to reduce costs;

and to verify compliance.

This financing enables Flourish to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts and accelerate product development. 7thirty's managing partner, Micah Tapman, will join the Flourish Software Board of Directors. 7thirty Capital was the agent on the transaction.

"Flourish Software is excited to have the support of 7thirty, one of the top professional asset management groups focused on the cannabis sector. They not only provide capital but also an extensive network of professionals across the cannabis ecosystem," said Colton Griffin, CEO of Flourish Software.

This financing enables Flourish to aggressively expand its sales and marketing efforts and accelerate product development including integrations with other leading software suppliers such as BDS Analytics and Apex Trading.

"Flourish Software is an emerging leader in the seed-to-sale segment of the legal cannabis industry and provides value to a range of customers across the cannabis supply chain," said Micah Tapman, Managing Partner at 7thirty. "Flourish has a foothold in key US states and its sales continue to accelerate in the medical marijuana, recreational marijuana, and hemp sectors. 7thirty is excited to partner with Flourish to deliver a market-leading seed-to-sale solution for the cannabis industry."

About Flourish Software:

Flourish is a provider of enterprise software solutions for cannabis seed-to-sale tracking, compliance, cultivation, greenhouse management, distribution, manufacturing, extraction and POS. The company's software platform helps cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers track product from seed-to-sale, manage daily operations and make data driven decisions. The Flourish Software team includes experienced professionals from the warehouse management and logistics industries. Flourish Software was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. To learn more about Flourish Software, visit: flourishsoftware.com

About 7thirty:

7thirty is a merchant banking group focused on the legal cannabis, hemp, and ancillary markets. 7thirty identifies investment opportunities in emerging cannabis companies related to ag-tech, med-tech, retail, e-commerce, SaaS solutions, and marketplaces. The 7thirty team includes cannabis investment veterans experienced in commodities, agriculture, technology & trading operations. 7thirty take a hands-on approach to investing, working with leading companies to devise smart strategies to thrive in this rapidly evolving market. 7thirty is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with offices in New York City and Los Angeles, and is represented by Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP. To learn more about 7thirty, visit: 7thirtycapital.com

