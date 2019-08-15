Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market intelligence engagement for a chemical company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to understand the current dynamics of the European chemical sector. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client devise an informed market expansion strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005026/en/

Although the global chemical market continues to expand, the rising market competition and plummeting profitability are still increasing challenges for companies in the chemical sector. Additionally, the volatility of raw material cost, the increasing number of recalls and quality audits, and the rising market competition necessitate chemical companies to find new ways to compete and grow. Consequently, chemical companies are partnering with firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solutions.

Are you facing difficulties in understanding the market fluctuations and adapting to the fast-evolving marketplace? Our market intelligence experts can help. Request a free proposal.

The business challenge: The client is a chemical manufacturer based out of San Francisco. The client wanted to devise a market expansion plan to enter the European chemical sector. To do so, they wanted to understand the prevailing market condition and the competitive landscape in Europe. Also, they wanted to evaluate the average sales potential for their products in Europe. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Want to know the potential for your products or services in a new market? Our market intelligence experts can help. Contact us today!

The solution offered As a part of the market intelligence engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market opportunity analysis. This helped the client to identify European chemical market size, evaluate potential market growth, and explore lucrative opportunities. Also, the experts at Infiniti Research conducted a market segmentation approach to help the client identify profitable customer segments and personalize their marketing approaches for them. With Infiniti's market intelligence engagement, the client was able to successfully expand their operations to Europe and enhance ROI by 31%.

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the client to:

Enhance inventory planning and increase reliability across operations

Evaluate the potential demand for chemical products in Europe

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement offered predictive insights on:

Segmenting target customer groups and devising personalized strategies for them

Understanding the capital requirements for entering the European chemical market

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005026/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us