Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet as at 31 July 2019

PR Newswire

London, August 15

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

15 August 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2019

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, https://www.finsburygt.com/.

ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 3709 8732


