Gallbladder cancer is a multifactorial, dependable progression, which makes it difficult to define the risk attributable to one factor. However, obesity is explicitly associated with the development of gallbladder cancer. There are several other risks that increase the chances of developing gallbladder cancer, which includes cholelithiasis, chronic inflammation, and gallbladder polyps. Such rising risk factors for gallbladder cancer are expected to fuel the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of targeted therapy will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: Advent of Targeted Therapy

The gallbladder cancer therapeutics market is dominated by the use of chemotherapy drugs, which are associated with several adverse side effects. Thus, various vendors are conducting heavy research on developing novel therapies such as biologics with the mechanism of actions such as PD-1 inhibitors. Thus, the ongoing research on targeted therapies for the treatment of gallbladder cancer is expected to be a key trend that will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of targeted therapy, other factors such as the strong pipeline and strategic alliances will have a significant impact on the growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Gallbladder Cancer Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global gallbladder cancer therapeutics market by type (combination therapy and monotherapy), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. The growth of the gallbladder cancer therapeutics market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as the high sales of approved therapeutics and the increased R&D practices undertaken by major players in the region.

