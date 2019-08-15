INVITATION

Media conference on August 19, 2019

As recently communicated, the settlement of the DSV Panalpina transaction is expected to occur on August 19, 2019. You are hereby kindly invited to join the media conference at 11.30 CEST with DSV'sJens Bjørn Andersen (CEO) and Jens H. Lund (CFO).

You have three options for joining:

1) Access the conference call (pre-registration required): This option is recommended if you plan to ask live questions during the Q&A session.

You will receive phone numbers, webcast link, passcode and your personal PIN to directly access the conference call by pre-registering here.

Should you have any issues with the registration, please call the following numbers on the day of the conference call and webcast 10-15 minutes before the event: UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613 / USA: +1 631 570 56 13 / Europe and rest of the world: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

2) Join via webcast: With this option you will see the presentation slides, accompanied by the live audio. It does not require pre-registration; however you cannot ask questions during the Q&A session.

Click here to access the media conference webcast.

Please note that there will also be a webcast of the analyst conference on August 19, 2019, at 09.30 CEST. If you wish, you can also listen in there by clicking here.

3) Join in person: The media conference will be held at Panalpina's headquarters at Viaduktstrasse 42, 4051 Basel, Switzerland (4th floor). If you plan to join in person, please register by sending an email to sandro.hofer@panalpina.com no later than Friday, August 16, 10.00 CEST. Thank you.

-ENDS-

About Panalpina

The Panalpina Group is one of the world's leading providers of supply chain solutions. The company combines its core products - Air Freight, Ocean Freight, and Logistics and Manufacturing - to deliver globally integrated, tailor-made end-to-end solutions for 12 core industries. Drawing on in-depth industry know-how and customized IT systems, Panalpina manages the needs of its customers' supply chains, no matter how demanding they might be. Project Solutions is a specialized service for the energy and capital projects sector. The Panalpina Group operates a global network with some 500 offices in around 70 countries, and it works with partner companies in another 100 countries. Panalpina employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide who deliver a comprehensive service to the highest quality standards - wherever and whenever.

www.panalpina.com

For more details, please contact:

Media Relations Sandro Hofer Tel. +41 61 226 11 66 sandro.hofer@panalpina.com

-/-

-/-