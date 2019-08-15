Nexstim Oyj: Nexstim strengthens foothold in Florida with two additional NBT system installations

Press release, Helsinki, 15 August 2019 at 3.00 pm (EET)

Nexstim strengthens foothold in Florida with two additional NBT system installations

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) - the targeted neuromodulation company developing and marketing pioneering navigated personalised, non-invasive brain stimulation systems for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) - announces that Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America has started the use of two additional NBT systems.

Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is a TMS therapy provider with several private clinics in Florida. Neuro Wellness TMS Centers now have three Nexstim NBT systems with unique SmartFocus technology. The first system was installed in Neuro Wellness' clinic in Coral Springs last year.

Matt Lahn, President of Neuro Wellness Centers of America, commented: "There is an incredible number of patients in Florida and the surrounding areas suffering from major depressive disorder. It is our goal to educate and help as many of them as possible and we look to provide access to state-of-the-art therapy and treatments. By adding new locations to Neuro Wellness Centers of America we make this a reality for more patients and having included SmartFocusTMS along with our other offerings, we give them the most clinically relevant treatments. We have found the Nexstim system to be critical not only in treating these patients but also in helping us to grow our business."

Martin Jamieson, Chairman and CEO of Nexstim Plc, said: "We are happy that Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America, a major TMS therapy provider in Florida area, has seen the potential of our SmartFocus TMS technology and has now two more NBTsystems which were delivered in June. Our unique business model helps to grow both our customer's business as well as ours - this cooperation with Neuro Wellness TMS Centers of America is a great example of that".

