The global transparent digital signage market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 33% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

The increasing number of retail outlets across the world, and the surge in adoption of digital signage in sectors such as education, healthcare, automobile, transportation, and BFSI are driving the growth of the digital signage market. Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) solutions are also gaining immense traction, as they offer an efficient and cost-effective advertising platform for all enterprises. Moreover, vendors are increasingly introducing transparent digital signage, which is viable and fits perfectly for in-store and out-of-store advertising.

As per Technavio, the emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (TOLEDs) will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market: Emergence of Transparent Organic Light-Emitting Devices (TOLEDS)

OLEDs have gained immense popularity over the years, owing to their significant benefits when compared to LEDs and LCDs. Thus, vendors in the transparent digital signage market are integrating OLEDs in their products to offer enhanced features to their customers. OLEDs offer benefits such as lightweight, better picture quality, high power efficiency, and better response time. The growing popularity of transparent OLED products is expected to be one of the key transparent digital signage market trends that will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

"Apart from the emergence of TOLEDs, other factors such as the growing popularity of data analytics and smart control, along with increasing partnerships and collaborations will have a significant impact on the growth of the transparent digital signage market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Transparent Digital Signage Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global transparent digital signage market by end-user (retail, automobile, media and entertainment, and others), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the transparent digital signage market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America, respectively. The growth of the transparent digital signage market share in North America can be attributed to several factors such as the advent of data analytics, interactive content creation platforms, and content management platforms in digital signage solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005038/en/

