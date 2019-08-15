Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2019) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource covering hemp and cannabis stocks, releases a snapshot reporting on the growth of retail and e-commerce CBD sales in the US which are beginning to generate early revenues for hemp/CBD companies.

Read the full article on Investorideas.com looking at recent CBD company news and developments

https://www.investorideas.com//News/2019/cannabis/08150CBDSales.asp

A recent article in Forbes discussed the uptake of retail sales in the CBD space. "The CBD market is moving towards mainstream retailers and is projected to be over $20 billion in sales by 2024. Walgreens, Sprout, CVS, Ulta Beauty, GNC Holdings, Urban Outfitters are just a handful of retailers offering or looking to offer, CBD products to consumers."

American Premium Water Corporation (OTC Pink: HIPH) announced that it is reaffirming its $1 million revenue guidance for fiscal year 2019. The projection is based on existing orders and future orders in the Company's pipeline from its LALPINA CBD water, partnerships and co-branded product leveraging the Company's proprietary Hydro-Nano technology, expanded distribution of Vanexxe, and other initiatives in the pipeline; a more comprehensive breakdown:

Two-Container Order: the Company received a two-container order from a distributor in the UK. The Company has begun delivery of order

US Distributors: the Company is in discussions with distributors in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, California, Missouri, Nevada, Arizona and Oklahoma.

International Distribution: The Company is engaged in discussion with distributors in Mexico, Columbia, Australia and Thailand

CBD Pet Water: The Company's joint venture with LinkRes Pets is slated to launch for sale this August

Hanlons Brewery: the Company is finalizing testing with Hanlons Brewery and is looking to roll-out the CBD infused beer by the start of the 4th quarter

THC Formulation: the Company is looking to launch its THC version of its proprietary Hydro Nano formulation by the end of this year in California

Vanexxe: the Company is in discussions with several big box retailers for retail and e-commerce distribution.

Partnerships and JVs: the Company has been engaged in working with other partners on marketing, branding, and distribution in the CBD and non-CBD sectors.

American Premium Water Corporation CEO, Ryan Fishoff, commented: "The Company is confident that it will achieve its $1million revenue guidance for the year. Our goal is to surpass this number and I believe we are on track to accomplish this. Despite the volatility in the market, nothing has changed; the Company remains committed to executing its business plan and achieving short and long term benchmarks. We have begun the two year audit with Weinberg & Co. and are working towards becoming fully reporting by the end of the year. There is a lot in the pipeline; management is working feverishly to get all these initiatives off the ground as investments that the Company has made in acquisitions, intellectual capital, and products are beginning to pay off. Aside from everything that's been discussed in the public domain, there are other partnership and acquisition discussions that are currently underway. It's a very exciting time for the Company; as progress is made, I look forward to updating shareholders on developments as soon as I'm able to."

LALPINA CBD water can now be purchased online by visiting https://www.singleseed.com/product/lalpina-cbd-water-6-pack/

As more retailers look to expand their CBD offerings and as brand awareness builds for online sales we should start to see if market projections meet reality over the next 4 quarters and if the revenue predictions based off of early demand will hold and rise as is expected.

