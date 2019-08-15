The global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 32% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the market's momentum will decelerate in the coming years because of the decrease in year-over-year growth. Request a free sample report

Enterprises are increasingly shifting their on-premise data center workloads on the cloud to improve their scalability, efficiency, agility, and reduce CAPEX and OPEX. This requires an adequate WAN capacity, without which enterprises may face network reliability issues, latency issues, and network congestion. Thus, the demand for SD-WAN is increasing, as it overcomes such challenges. Thus, the growing cloud adoption will fuel the SD-WAN market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the optimization of a network using advanced technologies such as AI will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Optimization of Network Using Advanced Technologies such as AI

With the growing adoption of SD-WAN technology among enterprises, network management often poses serious constraints. Advanced technologies such as AI and ML allow enterprises to tackle this issue effectively. The integration of AI in SD-WAN solutions provides benefits such as automation of key tasks like even correlation, fault detection, fault isolation and remediation, and effective bandwidth utilization. Such advantages will encourage vendors to incorporate AI capabilities into their SD-WAN solutions.

"Apart from the increasing use of AI, other factors such as the growing demand for UCaaS platform, and the extended partnerships among vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the software-defined WAN market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market by end-user (service providers and enterprise customers), and geographic regions (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. The market dominance of North America can be attributed to factors such as the increase in IT spending by enterprises, and the rising investments from hyperscalers and colocation data providers in next-generation data centers.

