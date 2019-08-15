FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, August 15
FirstGroup plc
15 August 2019
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 50,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.184 per share.
The Company was also notified today that Nicole Mangold, a Closely Associated Person of Ryan Mangold, purchased 47,500 shares in the Company at a price of £1.1916 per share.
The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 August 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
50,000
£59,200
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/08/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nicole Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Closely Associated Person of Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
47,500
£56,601
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15/08/2019
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
