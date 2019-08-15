Anzeige
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Tradegate
15.08.19
10:12 Uhr
1,300 Euro
+0,056
+4,50 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,319
1,364
14:39
1,324
1,359
14:38
15.08.2019 | 14:31
(42 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 15

FirstGroup plc

15 August 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 50,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.184 per share.

The Company was also notified today that Nicole Mangold, a Closely Associated Person of Ryan Mangold, purchased 47,500 shares in the Company at a price of £1.1916 per share.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 August 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Ndiana Ekpo

Company Secretarial Consultant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0)7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Ryan Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.184


50,000



d)Aggregated Information



50,000

£59,200
e)Date of the transaction15/08/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Nicole Mangold
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Closely Associated Person of Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share Purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£1.1916


47,500



d)Aggregated Information



47,500

£56,601
e)Date of the transaction15/08/2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
