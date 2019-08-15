FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

15 August 2019

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that Ryan Mangold, Chief Financial Officer, purchased 50,000 shares in the Company at a price of £1.184 per share.

The Company was also notified today that Nicole Mangold, a Closely Associated Person of Ryan Mangold, purchased 47,500 shares in the Company at a price of £1.1916 per share.

The transactions listed above took place in London (XLON) on 15 August 2019 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Ndiana Ekpo

Company Secretarial Consultant, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0)7970 183974

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £1.184





50,000







d) Aggregated Information







50,000



£59,200 e) Date of the transaction 15/08/2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Nicole Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Closely Associated Person of Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93