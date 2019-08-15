ARC Group, Inc. Reports 276% Increase In Revenue For The Second Quarter Of 2019

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / ARC Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RLLY), a restaurant holding company with a focus on diversified, full-service restaurants and brands, today provided a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenue increased 276% to $4,188,967 during Q2 2019 from $1,114,587 during Q2 2018.

Loss from operations was $308,016 for Q2 2019 compared to $130,880 during Q2 2018.

EBITDA was $191,134 for Q2 2019 compared to $(36,404) for Q2 2018.

Net loss was $291,561 for Q2 2019 compared to a net loss of $55,531 during Q2 2018.

Cash flows from operating activities increased 79% to $328,627 during the six months ended June 30, 2019 from $183,304 during the six months ended June 30, 2018.

A reconciliation of EBITDA on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is included in the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Seenu G. Kasturi, CEO of ARC Group, stated, "We are pleased to report that revenue increased 276% to approximately $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 due to the continued growth of Dick's Wings & Grill, as well as our Fat Patty's acquisition in 2018. We expect our organic growth to continue and we are actively evaluating additional acquisitions where we can leverage our franchising, marketing, operational, logistics and financial expertise across brands. We are also making progress with our pending acquisition of Tilted Kilt. Although this transaction has taken longer than anticipated, the acquisition remains on track and we look forward to providing further updates in the near future."

Alex Andre, CFO of ARC Group, commented, "Once again we have achieved positive EBITDA and, as we continue to increase revenue, we expect to significantly enhance our profitability. We believe our acquisition growth strategy targeting growing and profitable businesses, as well as underperforming businesses that can be quickly turned around, will position us with a unique, scalable and diversified portfolio. I am excited to be a part of the ARC team to help support the Company in this growth phase."

Complete financial results are available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission and is available at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company prepares its condensed consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to disclosing financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, this release also includes non-GAAP EBITDA for the periods presented. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the Company's core business operations, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not recognized measures for financial statement presentation under U.S. GAAP and do not have standardized meanings. Accordingly, they may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, corresponding financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

For the purposes of this press release, the following non-GAAP financial measures have the following meanings:

"EBITDA" means net loss plus depreciation expense, amortization expense and interest expense and income taxes.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019 and available online at www.sec.gov.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the table below entitled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About ARC Group, Inc.

ARC Group, Inc., headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is a holding company with a focus on the casual dining restaurant industry. ARC is the owner, operator and franchisor of Dick's Wings & Grill, a family-oriented restaurant chain with locations in Florida and Georgia. Now in its 25th year of operation, Dick's Wings serves over 25,000 wings daily, and prides itself on its award-winning chicken wings, hog wings and duck wings spun in its signature sauces and seasonings. ARC operates four company-owned restaurants and several concession stands at TIAA Bank Field, and has 16 franchise locations. ARC also owns the Fat Patty's concept, with four locations in West Virginia and Kentucky. Fat Patty's offers a number of specialty burgers and sandwiches, wings, appetizers, salads, wraps, and steak and chicken dinners in a family friendly, casual dining environment.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and its other filings and submissions with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

(tables to follow)

ARC Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,404 $ 345,228 Accounts receivable, net 185,544 127,930 Ad funds receivable, net 11,641 10,500 Other receivables 570,919 556,986 Prepaid expenses 61,937 34,582 Inventory 180,088 211,025 Notes receivable, net 17,344 2,967 Other current assets 10,229 8,078 Total current assets 1,294,106 1,297,296 Deposits 44,565 49,421 Notes receivable, net of current portion 1,273 2,553 Intangible assets, net 784,681 786,565 Property and equipment, net 1,268,451 12,537,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,665,275 - Financing lease right-of-use assets, net 11,041,222 - Total assets $ 18,099,573 $ 14,673,337 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,919,674 $ 1,478,745 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 270,917 231,187 Other payables 551,025 544,098 Accrued interest 54,520 29,105 Settlement agreements payable 281,859 276,269 Accrued legal contingency 167,646 163,764 Contingent consideration 55,356 55,356 Deferred franchise fees 13,093 13,718 Operating lease liability 275,723 - Financing lease liability 191,361 175,764 Seller payable 312,000 312,000 Notes payable - related party, net 605,238 720,178 Gift card liabilities 75,982 81,956 Total current liabilities 4,774,394 4,082,140 Deferred franchise fees, net of current portion 44,891 51,516 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,426,660 - Financing lease liability net of current portion 11,110,573 11,210,146 Total liabilities 19,356,518 15,343,802 Stockholders' deficit: Class A common stock - $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, 7,080,771 and 6,680,065 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 70,808 66,801 Series A convertible preferred stock - $0.01 par value: 1,000,000 shares authorized, 449,581 outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 4,496 4,496 Series B convertible preferred stock - $0.01 par value: 2,500,000 shares authorized, -0- outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 4,586,148 4,490,338 Stock subscriptions payable 34,960 15,453 Accumulated deficit (5,953,357 ) (5,247,553 ) Total stockholders' deficit (1,256,945 ) (670,465 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 18,099,573 $ 14,673,337

ARC Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue: Restaurant sales $ 3,967,890 $ 839,827 $ 8,346,681 $ 1,767,104 Franchise and other revenue 221,077 225,650 431,107 458,909 Franchise and other revenue - related party - 49,110 - 77,738 Total net revenue 4,188,967 1,114,587 8,777,788 2,303,751 Operating expenses: Restaurant operating costs: Cost of sales 1,346,705 278,985 3,078,336 549,520 Labor 1,418,560 343,167 2,871,008 597,706 Occupancy 160,936 52,876 315,027 113,335 Other operating expenses 839,784 170,831 1,683,145 325,451 Professional fees 132,705 118,254 391,156 247,167 Employee compensation expense 344,929 120,207 571,936 251,412 General and administrative expenses 253,364 161,147 432,189 301,732 Total operating expenses 4,496,983 1,245,467 9,342,797 2,386,323 Loss from operations (308,016 ) (130,880 ) (565,009 ) (82,572 ) Other income: Interest expense (201,723 ) (5,479 ) (404,786 ) (10,873 ) Income from insurance proceeds 181,588 - 181,588 - Other income 36,590 80,828 82,403 85,528 Total other income 16,455 75,349 (140,795 ) 74,655 Net loss $ (291,561 ) $ (55,531 ) $ (705,804 ) $ (7,917 ) Net loss per share - basic and fully diluted $ (0.04 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and fully diluted 7,071,985 6,901,687 7,076,402 6,933,500

ARC Group, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss (as reported) $ (291,561 ) $ (55,531 ) $ (705,804 ) $ (7,917 ) Depreciation expense 50,438 13,648 101,979 19,207 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 78,315 - 167,504 - Amortization of financing lease right-of-use assets 143,516 - 285,454 - Amortization of intangible assets 942 - 1,884 - Amortization of debt discount 7,761 - 15,438 - Interest expense 201,723 5,479 404,786 10,873 EBITDA $ 191,134 $ (36,404 ) $ 271,241 $ 22,163

