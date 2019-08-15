Polarcus Limited: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces that the following Primary Insider of Polarcus has acquired the following shares in the Company on 15 August, 2019:



Monish Sahni, member of Polarcus' Board of Directors: 125,000 shares at an average price of NOK 1.1233 per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Sahni owns 125,000 shares in Polarcus.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO

+971 50 559 8175

hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.