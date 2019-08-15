Anzeige
Polarcus Limited: Mandatory Notification of Trade

Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) announces that the following Primary Insider of Polarcus has acquired the following shares in the Company on 15 August, 2019:

Monish Sahni, member of Polarcus' Board of Directors: 125,000 shares at an average price of NOK 1.1233 per share. Following the transaction, Mr. Sahni owns 125,000 shares in Polarcus.

Contacts

Hans-Peter Burlid, CFO
+971 50 559 8175
hp.burlid@polarcus.com

About Polarcus

Polarcus (OSE: PLCS) is an innovative marine geophysical company with a pioneering environmental agenda, delivering high-end towed streamer data acquisition and imaging services from Pole to Pole. Polarcus operates a fleet of high performance seismic vessels with 3D and 4D imaging capabilities, which incorporate leading-edge maritime technologies for improved safety and efficiency. Polarcus offers contract seismic surveys and multi-client projects with advanced onboard processing solutions. The Company services its clients globally from its head office in Dubai and regional offices located in Houston, London and Singapore. For more information, visit www.polarcus.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


