Susanna Sin, Tel: +852 2584 4294, email: susanna.kc.sin@hktdc.org

HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the economic relief measures announced by the Financial Secretary Mr Paul Chan Mo-Po today.Dr Peter KN Lam, Chairman of the HKTDC, said "Our future economic development will become more challenging as global economic growth continues to be under pressure, the Sino-US trade war intensifies and incidents in Hong Kong impact our economy. The economic relief measures from the HKSAR Government announced today will benefit the business community and the people of Hong Kong. We particularly welcome the enhancement of the Export Marketing Fund, BUD Fund and the SME Financing Guarantee Scheme because it can help our SMEs in their business operations and their efforts to capture new market opportunities, especially those from the Belt and Road and from the Mainland, including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area."Dr Lam also added, "The HKTDC is committed to supporting the economic development of Hong Kong. By stepping up our efforts to create new opportunities for our SMEs, I and our team will support our business community to get through these challenging times."About HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub, organising international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly SMEs, in the mainland and international markets. Please visit www.hktdc.com/aboutus and follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.